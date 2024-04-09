Astros Blow It In the Tenth, 4-3

The Astros are finding too many ways to lose.

On one of Royals ace Cole Ragans’ worst career pitching performances, Astros bats squandered numerous opportunities to put the game away.

Meanwhile, the Royals, with half as many hits as the Astros, were gifted a key run that would have decided the game.

The Astros had a golden opportunity to put away Ragans right off. Three straight singles by Jose Altuve, Yordan Alvarez, and Kyle Tucker loaded the bases with no outs in the first. However, Alex Bregman was called out on an infield fly and Yainer Diaz grounded out. However, his hustle down the line avoided the double play (good speed for a catcher), allowing Altuve to score. Chas McCormick ended the threat with a three-pitch strikeout.

The Astros added another run in the second with a little small ball. Jeremy Pena singled, stole second, and scored on an Alvarez ground ball single.

The Royals wasted an opportunity to tie the score in the bottom of the second when they got runners on second and third with one out. But a weak grounder to third and a two-out flyout failed to advance the runners.

The Astros scored in the fourth inning but wasted another opportunity to blow the game open. Mauricio Dubon led off with a double and scored on... yes... an Alvarez double, his third straight hit and second RBI of the young game. Kyle Tucker singled Alvarez to third, but Bregman and Diaz both struck out, stranding Alvarez at third.

The Astros stranded eight runners in the first four innings, and Cole Ragans allowed 10 hits, the most in his career.

The Royals, on the other hand, did not waste their best opportunity of the game thus far in the bottom of the fifth. After a walk, a single, a sac fly, and a Bobby Witt triple scored the first two runs of the season against Cristian Javier, the Astros appeared to have preserved the lead when Vinny Pasquantino hit a two-out grounder to Alex Bregman. But Bregs airmailed the throw, allowing the Royals to tie the score at three.

By the sixth inning, it was apparent that Javier was gassed. He walked MJ Melendez, who took third after a stolen base and a Nelson Velazquez single. Joe Espada kept Javier in for one more batter, and he got Adam Frazier to strike out, leaving reliever Rafael Montero in a rough spot to enter the game.

This time, it was the Royals who would waste an opportunity. Montero induced a grounder to Bregman, who redeemed his earlier error by throwing out Melendez at home. Montero sealed the deal by getting Kyle Isbel to fly out to end the inning.

Javier struggled with command but still managed to complete 5.1 innings, working around five hits and three walks, with four Ks.

After the Kansas City fifth, it was mostly a game of offensive futility, a fact from which Astros fans can take some comfort since it meant that the motley crew of 2024 Astros relievers Montero, Bryan Abreu, Ryan Pressly, and Josh Hader all held their opponent scoreless.

In the tenth inning, Chas McCormick failed to advance extra runner Yainer Diaz from second base, lining out to left. Most Asros fans were probably happy to see yesterday’s unexpected hero, Tony Caratini, pinch-hitting for Jose Abreu. But the move was to no avail, as Caratini did no better than expected from Abreu, striking out.

With two outs, Jeremy Pena did what McCormick should have done: advance the runner. His infield hit kept the Astros’ inning alive for Jake Meyers. But Jake struck out on three pitches, the last a ball in the dirt.

To hold the royals, the Astros brought in Wander Suero, known as “The Animal.” Who the hell is Wander Suero? Where and when did he come from?

Oh, Washington and the Dodgers. 4.75 career ERA.

He gave up a single to Salvador Perez on his second pitch.

Game over.

What a frustrating season.

Another good bullpen performance, all in all, at least.

The Astros had 14 hits. However, they left 13 runners on base. The Box Score shows the Astros were 5-18 with runners in scoring position, but three of those hits left runners stranded.

Much is made of Jose Abreu and his .088 BA, and with good reason. But what about Alex Bregman and Chas McCormick, who have OPSes of .589 and .596, respectively? Yordan was 4-5, but he can’t carry the whole team.

Well, take comfort, Houston. Hunter Brown is pitching tomorrow. It should be a sure win.

As Earl Weaver once barked at an umpire. “Does it get any better, or is this it?”

Box score HERE.