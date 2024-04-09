Astros Minor League Hotlist: April 9th

This year I figured I would try something new. Rather than do another recap of the full week, I will highlight the top performers at the plate and on the mound from the previous week of play. Below is the hotlist for Week One.

Who’s Hot At The Plate?

Luis Baez - Baez signed for $1.3 million in 2022 and after a solid debut last year, he has came storming out of the gates this year. In three games over the weekend he had a double, 2 homers and 6 RBI. Good for a 1.395 OPS. He has chance to do some real damage in Asheville.

Joey Loperfido - Loperfido was a hot name in Spring Training, and rightfully so after hitting the ball well. The left-handed hitter has continued to mash as he leads Sugar Land in HR (5), RBI (11) and OPS (1.048). While he has some strikeouts early, he has also posted career high exit velocities.

Oliver Carrillo - The Astros traded future cash considerations for Carrillo this off-season. After some great numbers in the DSL, the Astros started him in Fayetteville this year. In three games this weekend, the 22-year-old outfielder went 3-for-6 with a homer, 2 runs batted in and had 3 BB/1 K.

Alejandro Nunez - The Astros signed Nunez out of Cuba in 2022, but he was just 17 at the time. Now 19 years old, he is making his full-season debut. The left-handed hitting shortstop hit .500 (4-for-8) with a double, triple and a stolen base in 2 games for Fayetteville.

Who’s Hot On The Mound?

A.J. Blubaugh - Blubaugh has quickly seen his stock rise since being a 7th round pick in 2022. After a solid 2023 season, and a dominant showing in the ALF, the right-hander picked up right where he left off in his season debut striking out 5 over 4 scoreless innings for the Hooks.

Michael Knorr - Knorr was a 3rd round pick in 2022 and had some nice numbers in 2023, but missed a lot of the season due to a shoulder injury. Now healthy, Knorr showed what he was capable of tossing 4 scoreless innings with 4 strikeouts in his Double-A debut of the Hooks.

Logan VanWey - VanWey has been a fast riser in the system. From being an undrafted free agent following the 2022 draft, to now pitching in Triple-A, VanWey has put up good numbers. So far in 2024, the right-hander has tossed 4.2 scoreless innings in relief while racking up 5 strikeouts.

Jackson Nezuh - Nezuh was the Astros 14th round pick in 2023 out of the University of Louisiana Lafayette. He didn’t pitch following the draft, but made his professional debut this week striking out 7 over 4 innings while allowing 1 run for the Single-A Woodpeckers.