Astros Crawfish Boil: April 9, 2024

I have to admit, I wasn’t expecting the Astros to win last night after that first inning, but they pulled their bacon off the fire in the end.

Good hitting and good relief work, and now Houston is up to.....4-7. Still got some work to do. But hey, we did just great against KC last season....

Houston Astros News

AL West News

MLB News

Houston Astros Birthdays

RHP Dennis Sarfate (43)

IF Mike Brumley (61)

1B/LF Nate Colbert (1946-2023)