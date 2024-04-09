Series Four (of 52) Preview: Houston Visits Kansas City

The Houston Astros visit the Kansas City Royals for three games starting tonight.

This will be the first of two series against the Royals for Houston this season. The rematch is set for August 29 through September 1, with four games at Minute Maid Park.

Last season, the Astros and Royals played six times, all in September, and Kansas City won five of them. In the lone Houston victory, on September 17, Framber Valdez got the victory in a 7-1 win by pitching seven innings and allowing an unearned run on six hits and a walk while striking out five and putting 55-of-92 offerings over the plate. Jose Altuve and Chas McCormick led the offense with three hits each. The other two Houston hits were homers from Jake Meyers (10) and Yordan Álvarez (28).

We needed those seven innings from Framber. Quality innings. We turned some key double plays, had some guys have some pretty good offensive days. You go through starts where you are adding on, adding on, adding consecutive games that your confidence grows. We need Framber. It was big for him. — Dusty Baker

In Houston’s just-concluded series against the Texas Rangers, the Astros dropped the first two before saving a split by taking the last two. Last night’s game would start pretty shaky. Blair Henley, called up for his first ever major league appearance, started for Houston and allowed five runs in 1⁄ 3 of an inning. If he never pitches in the majors again, he will forever be in the baseball almanac with a lifetime ERA of 135.00. Luckily, Seth Martinez came in to settle things down, getting through 3 2⁄ 3 innings and only allowing a hit while striking out a pair. Tayler Scott, Brandon Bielak, and Bryan Abreu came in for scoreless relief. Offensively, Yordan Álvarez and Alex Bregman collected three hits each, while Alvarez (4) and Victor Caratini (1) each went deep for the good guys.

The Royals are 6-4, but the season is still young. They took it to the Chicago White Sox in their most recent contest on Sunday, winning 5-3 despite getting outhit, 12-to-5. Hunter Renfroe (1) and MJ Melendez (3) went deep, and Freddy Fermin finished with two hits. John Schrieber earned the win, pitching an inning of scoreless relief.

Those bats, they never give up. Being able to win these close ones against the White Sox, and get that sweep, is just awesome. Good teams win those games. — Royals starter Alec Marsh

GameTimes and Starting Pitchers

Tuesday, 6:40 PM CT: Cristian Javier (1-0, 0.00) vs. Cole Ragans (0-1, 1.46)

Wednesday, 6:40 PM CT: Hunter Brown (0-1, 6.43) vs. Seth Lugo (1-0, 0.71)

Thursday, 1:10 PM CT: J.P. France (0-1, 4.76) vs. Brady Singer (1-0, 0.68)

Heroes and Zeroes

Heroes (highest WPA for the four game set just concluded)

Yordan Alvarez 46.9

Ronel Blanco 32.1

Seth Martinez 23.5

Victor Caratini 13.7

Rafael Montero 10.5

Zeroes (lowest WPA for the four game set just concluded)

Chas McCormick -10.6

Bryan Abreu -14.2

Jose Abreu -19.4

Hunter Brown -28.7

Blair Henley -49.5

I have to admit, I was hoping to see Zach Greinke one last time before he hung them up. I guess he’s done at 225 wins, but I think his 77.1 bWAR should be enough to see him in the Hall in his first or second look.