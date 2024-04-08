Yordan Bomb, Bullpen Aplomb, Lift Astros Over Rangers 10-5

Just when we thought we were beginning to understand the topsy-turvy 2024 Astros, this game confounded our expectations yet again.

A team that sits near the top of baseball in starter ERA had a starter ERA of 135.00 tonight. That same team’s bullpen, one of the worst bullpens in baseball so far, went 8.2 innings without giving up a run.

But the main expectation they shattered was that after losing the first two in Arlington to the World Champion Rangers, they actually came back strong to tie the series. Tonight, they came from behind to win 10-5.

Jose Altuve lost his 10-game hitting streak, and the offensive hero was backup catcher Victor Caratini (2-4, three RBI, two runs, one home run)

But one constant remains: Yordan Alvarez. He was 3-5 with three RBI and three runs, and his fourth homer. But he did manage to surprise with a sparkling defensive play along with the offensive fireworks.

The night started promisingly for the Astros and rookie pitcher Blair Henley. The Astros opened with two runs in the first on two hits, a walk, a Bregman RBI single, and an RBI groundout by Jeremy Pena.

As the Astros are in the middle of a stretch of 11 straight games without a day off, they needed at least a few innings from Blair Henley, replacing injured Framber Valdez in his major league debut.

I seriously doubt that Henley could imagine a worse Major League debut in his most terrifying nightmares. The Rangers had five runs and sent eight batters to the plate before Henley got an out. After four singles (some playable), three walks, a hit-by-pitch, and a pop-out, Henley left the game. It was painful to watch his parents cringe in the stands as their son failed against almost every batter he faced.

Luckily, Seth Martinez kept the game in reach for the Stros with a double play on his first pitch, stranding the bases loaded.

But the Astros didn’t quit. In the second inning, Victor Caratini got his first hit as a right-hander in an Astros uniform. Then, Yordan Alvarez launched a ball into outer space, creating a celestial phenomenon to rival today’s eclipse.

Slowly becoming a Yordan Alvarez fan account. pic.twitter.com/kOArmrwG5j — Houston Astros (@astros) April 9, 2024

Despite Henley’s total eclipse of the Astros’ heart, it was still a one-run game after Martinez shut down the Rangers in innings two and three.

That is until Yordan Alvarez tied the game in the fourth with a double off reliever Brock Burke (in for Andrew Heaney), scoring Jose Abreu.

Then Kyle Tucker added two more runs, singling home Alvarez and Jose Altuve, and Bregman doubled Tucker to third. However, Chas McCormick stranded two, whiffing against Grant Anderson to leave the score at 7-5.

Backup catcher Victor Caratini padded the Houston lead with a three-run homer in the fifth, knocking in Mauricio Dubon and Jeremy Pena, both of whom had singled to get on base.

Victor Caratini has a message for everyone. pic.twitter.com/MA60TZFAMO — Houston Astros (@astros) April 9, 2024

Kudos to the middle portion of the bullpen for completely shutting down the Rangers after they had scored five runs and had the bases loaded with only one out in the first inning.

Seth Martinez had the longest outing of his career, pitching 3.2 innings with 2 Ks and only one hit.

Tay Scott followed Martines with two innings of his own, with two Ks, a BB, and a walk.

Brandon Bielak duplicated these performances with two innings of one-hit ball of his own.

And hallelujah, Bryan Abreu even emerged unscathed, closing out the Rangers, allowing only a hit in his inning pitched.

A few days ago, it looked like the Astros could have left Arlington with a 2-9 record, 6.5 games behind the Rangers, who would have been 8-2. Instead, the Mall Cops’ 6-4 doesn’t look very intimidating compared to the Astros’ 4-7 with 151 games yet to play.

Let’s hope Framber is not out long and that Justin’s recovery continues on pace. Who would have thought the Astros might have to turn to the opener gambit to get through this rough stretch? Whether intentionally or not, that’s what they did tonight, and it worked brilliantly.

Spotting the Rangers five runs was genius strategy. Good thinking, Espada.

Hopefully the Astros get a little break in the schedule tomorrow, facing the KC Royals. Game time 6:40 CT.

