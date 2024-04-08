Game 11 Thread. April 8, 2024, 7:05 CT. Astros @ Rangers

Of course, in a season when the only consistent thing about the last-place Astros except Jose Altuve is the starting pitching, the ace is missing a turn.

“Elbow discomfort.”

If you’re an Astros fan, that’s very discomfiting.

Blair Henley makes his major league debut in lieu of the ace.

The Astros don’t even have a file photo of this 26-year-old man.

Baptism by fire. Blair. Are you ready for Semien, Seager, Garcia?

If he holds these sluggers and the Astros come out of Arlington with a split, you’ll be a hero, young man.

Here are the lineups.