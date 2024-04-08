Blanco Blanks Astros’ Opponents

Ronel Blanco is the improbable pitching sensation of the early season. “Improbable,” because nothing in his background would have predicted his early season performance. Signed at the late age of 22 out of the Dominican Republic in 2016, by age 26 he looked, at best, like one of many relief pitcher prospects. In the spring of 2023, new Astros’ GM Dana Brown watched Blanco pitch and suggested that he should be stretched out as potential depth to cover the Astros’ injuries in the rotation. And thus began Blanco’s journey as a “swing man” who can pitch out of either the bullpen or rotation.

And, with injuries again bedeviling the Astros’ rotation, Blanco began the 2024 season with a bang, pitching a no-hitter, a one-hitter, and helping save the Astros from an even worse beginning to the season. How good a beginning by Blanco? “Blanco went 14 consecutive innings and 44 outs without allowing a hit. That’s the best start to a season by a pitcher since at least 1961.”

Blanco has allowed an x-BA of .111 against two pretty good offensive teams. Sure, I realize this is small sample size and some regression is likely—inevitable—in the future. But that’s all the more reason to screenshot his percentile pitch rankings from Baseball Savant, so that we can preserve it for posterity.

That’s a LOT of red—-which is very good.

Clearly the addition of the change up as a major part of Blanco’s pitch repertoire has been the biggest boost to his results. He previously threw a change up as a minor part of his arsenal—and mostly to LHBs. Now he throws a change up to both LH and RH batters and with about the same frequency as the fastball and slider. Kudos to both Blanco and his pitching coaches for developing this successful option. Let’s look closer at the pitch.

Blanco’s Stuff+ rating for the change up is an excellent 132. Blanco’s change up is ranked 7th best in the MLB (a notch behind Spencer Strider), according to Stuff+. The Astros’ rotation must have spent time in the spring refining change ups. Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier throw the 2d and 3d best change up in the MLB, based on Stuff+.

The change up velocity is nearly the same as the slider (86.9 vs. 85.7) which may create some difficulty for hitters, distinguishing between the two pitches. However, the slider is thrown mostly to RHB, while the change up is thrown about equally on a platoon basis. The change up has a 47% whiff rate and is the put away pitch on all of Blanco’s strike outs this year.

Blanco’s change up moves a lot, with a downward drop of 32 inches, which is even more than the 27 inches of drop on his slider. The change up also has 18.5 inches of horizontal break, while the slider is only a vertical break pitch. Blanco has improved both his horizontal and vertical movement on the change up, compared to 2023. The change up has a low spin rate (1480) which may contribute to the drop.

Although Blanco’s change up has a low spin rate, a high percentage of spin contributes to movement. Active spin rate is based on the amount of pure topspin or backspin imparted to the ball. His change up has 97% active spin and his fastball has 99% active spin. Both are high spin efficiency percentages, and could be associated with some deception of the change up in relation to the 4 seam fastball (i.e., moving differently).

Blanco is more “pitch to contact” than strike out pitcher. He has a 48% GB rate, which likely has enable him to pitch more deeply into the two games. So far, the change up has enabled Blanco’s middling fastball and slider offerings to play up and induce weak contact.

In the future we will find out if Blanco can maintain the effectiveness of this pitch repertoire. Presumably hitters have been surprised somewhat by Blanco’s change up this season. They will try to adjust to the change up in the future. In turn, Blanco can change his sequencing to respond to any hitter adjustment. Maintaining a workable strike efficiency will be important to that response. In 2024 Blanco has a 67% first strike percentage, which is 5 - 10 percentage points higher than any previous season.

Blanco will experience regression at some point in the future. But his results prior to the expected regression have been a life-saver for the Astros’ start to the season. In addition, his performance so far greatly increases the liklihood that he stays in the rotation when Justin Verlander returns—either as a No. 5 or 6 starter in a five or six man rotation.

A Look At Where The Astros Stand....

The Astros 3-7 start to the season isn’t good, and it makes fans feel deflated. But those 10 games could have happened any time during the season. It’s not a death knell for the team. The PECOTA and Fangraphs playoff odds are regularly updated, and they still like the Astros’ chances this season.

The Baseball Prospectus PECOTA win projection for the Astros has declined from 95 wins to 92 wins; but PECOTA still gives the Astros a 70% chance of winning the division.

The Fangraphs win projection for the Astros has declined from 90 wins (pre-season) to 88 wins. But FG still gives the Astros a 52% chance of winning the division and playoff odds of 75%.