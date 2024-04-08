 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Houston Astros v Texas Rangers

Astros Crawfish Boil: April 8, 2024

Ronel Blanco ftw!

Ronel!!!!
Houston Astros News

Blanco’s no-hitter encore: 5 2/3 innings before allowing hit

Verlander accomplishes healthy goals in first rehab outing

Ronel Blanco has been a bright spot in a shaky start for the Houston Astros (Yahoo)

Astros release former top prospect (YB)

AL West News

A’s: A’s Brent Rooker Leaves Game Early (Athlon)

M’s: M’s Still Searching for First Series win of ‘24 Following Trip to Milwaukee (93.3 KJR)

Halos: Home runs help Red Sox ring up 12-2 win over Angels (KNBR)

Blarts: Dane Dunning logs second quality start in Rangers’ loss to Astros

MLB News

Aaron’s No. 715 turns 50: Celebrating the anniversary of his iconic HR

Game-ending double play? No, it’s a walk-off winner for Bucs

Stanton’s loud slam carries Yankees in rubber match vs. Jays

Strasburg, postseason record-setter and WS MVP, retires from MLB

Starting Pitcher Chart – April 8th, 2024 (FG)

Sunday Notes: Adam Cimber Dropped Down For Under-the-Radar Success (FG)

Houston Astros Birthdays

Juan Abreu (39)

José Herrera (1942-2009)

Turk Farrell (1934-1977)

