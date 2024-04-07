Astros Bullpen Holds. In Other News, Martians Invade Earth.

The bullpen held!

It wasn’t without trepidation. All-world closer Josh Hader turned a 3-0 ninth-inning lead into a nail-biter when he allowed an earned run on a walk, a wild pitch, and a single. But pinch-hitter Ezequiel Duran hit a 105 MPH scorcher at sure-fielding Alex Bregman, who flipped to Jose Altuve to Jose Abreu for a game-ending double play.

The bullpen held.

And no, the Martians did not invade, although the Astros remain tied for last with the A’s.

Astros starter Ronel Blanco flirted with his second consecutive no-hitter, leaving the Rangers hitless for 5.1 innings. Adolis Garcia ruined the no-no with a single just past second baseman Altuve.

The Astros won on a single swing in the third inning. Yordan Alvarez knocked a 385-foot line drive just fair into the right field seats to give the Astros their only three runs and the permanent lead.

Yordan with the hard launch pic.twitter.com/HWuuCEtSId — Houston Astros (@astros) April 7, 2024

Ronel Blanco is officially not a one-hit wonder. He is at least a two-hit wonder, and now we’re counting. In his second straight game, he left batters baffled and off-balance. His only issue today was some regression to the control problems that have bothered him in the past. The no-no was never really possible due to a high pitch count caused by four walks. Only 54 pitches were strikes out of 90 total, and only five of the strikes were whiffs.

Nonetheless, in a season that looks like the world turned upside down, Blanco is a pleasant surprise and a needed antidote to some of the unpleasant surprises provided by his colleagues in the bullpen.

Framber Valdez goes for the Stros tomorrow to even the series. Game time 7:05 CT.

Box score HERE.