Game 10 Thread. April 7, 2024, 6:10 CT. Astros @ Rangers

The Astros record is 2-7. They are already 4.5 games out of first place and tied for last with the ....Oakland As.

One statistic explains it all. A 7.31 bullpen ERA.

The back end of the bullpen was supposed to protect every lead they received. This supposed best-ever collection of true closers, Bryan Abreu, Ryan Pressly, and Josh Hader, have ERAs of 10.12, 11.57, and 6.75, respectively.

Let’s not forget Hader’s two losses.

And that doesn’t include Abreu’s choke job yesterday. After J.P. France handed him the ball in the fifth inning with a runner on first, two outs, and the score tied, Abreu couldn’t close the deal. A wild pitch, single, and walk later, Texas had a lead they would not relinquish.

The run — and the loss — were credited to France. And then came Pressly tossing batting practice — again. He may be finished. One has to question the judgment of manager Joe Espada trusting his bullpen more than his starter at this point.

If this situation doesn’t turn around quickly, the 2024 Astros will be the biggest bust since — the 2023 Mets. Joe Espada could have a very short managerial career, though I don’t blame him for this mess.

But I haven’t lost hope. The season is still very young. Pitching cavalry are on their horseback and riding to the rescue. I’m not posting the RIP tombstone just yet.

These next two games are as critical as any 10th and 11th games of the season ever were. The Astros can’t afford to lose both and end up 6.5 games out of first against the Rangers and also having to overcome the Mariners.

Can Ronel Blanco be the stopper again? Unfortunately, the only games in which the offense has performed this year were games in which the staff wielded shutouts, including Blanoc’s no-hit, 10-0 victory.

This game is nationally televised on ESPN. Let’s hope the Astros don’t embarrass themselves again.