Astros Prospect Report: April 5th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below!

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (4-3) w0n 4-0 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board early getting a run in the first on a Loperfido sac fly and another in the 2nd inning on a Stubbs RBI single. Tamarez got the start and pitched well allowing 1 hit over 5 scoreless innings. The offense added 2 more insurance runs in the 8th on a Salazar RBI single and a run on a double play. The bullpen was great tossing 4 no-hit innings to close out the 4-0 win.

Note: Loperfido has 10 RBI in 7 games this season.

Misael Tamarez , RHP: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 5 K (WIN)

5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 5 K (WIN) Ray Gaither , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Joel Kuhnel , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Dylan Coleman , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Wander Suero, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (0-1) lost 3-2 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks score their first runs of the season in the 3rd inning on a Sacco 2 run HR. Ullola got the start and despite striking out 8, he allowed 3 runs over 4.1 innings. Blubaugh was great in relief striking out 5 over 4 scoreless innings. Unfortunately the offense was quiet the rest of the way as the Hooks fell 3-2.

Note: The pitching staff racked up 14 strikeouts.

Miguel Ullola , RHP: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 8 K

4.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 8 K Brayan De Paula , LHP: 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K A.J. Blubaugh, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (1-0) won 14-5 (BOX SCORE)

Taylor got the start for Asheville and allowed 4 runs, 2 earned over 3 innings of work. The offense got on the board in the first on a Garcia 2 run single. In the 2nd inning, they got 3 more on a Baez 3 run HR. The offense added 2 more in the 4th on a Baez RBI single and Fisher RBI double. A Price bases loaded walk scored the 8th run for Asheville in the 6th. Batista was great in relief allowing 1 unearned run over 4 innings. The offense blew it open in the 8th scoring 6 runs on an Encarnacion RBI single, Ferrerras 2 run single, Whitaker RBI double and Matthews 2 run double. Mancini closed it out with a scoreless 9th.

Note: The offense collected 12 hits and 10 walks.

Andrew Taylor , RHP: 3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Alejandro Torres , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Edinson Batista , RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (WIN)

4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K (WIN) Joey Mancini, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (1-0) won 10-3 (BOX SCORE)

The offense got on the board in the third inning scoring 2 runs on Carrillo and Gomez RBI singles. Pecko got the start and went 2.1 innings allowing 2 runs, while striking out 6. The offense picked up 2 more in the 5th on a Carrillo solo HR and another RBI single from Gomez. The offense blew it open in the 7th scoring 6 runs on a Luciano hit by pitch, Sherwin 2 run single, and Casserilla 3 run double. Nezuh allowed 1 run over 4 innings with 7 strikeouts and Langford struck out the side in the 9th as the Woodpeckers won 10-3.

Note: The pitching staff racked up 19 strikeouts.

Ethan Pecko , RHP: 2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 6 K

2.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 6 K Kelly Austin , RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN)

1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN) Jackson Nezuh , RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K

4.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 7 K Colby Langford, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Rhett Kouba - 6:05 CT

CC: Alex Santos - 7:05 CT

AV: Trey Dombroski - 5:05 CT

FV: Juan Soto - 5:05 CT