Game 8 Thread. April 5, 2024, 7:05 CT. Astros @ Rangers

The Astros find themselves early in this season where they were pretty much all of last season until the final day—a few games behind the Rangers.

Byt with a sweep in this three gamer in Arlington, they could find themselves in front of their North OK. nemesis.

Recent momentum indicates the Astros might be ready to break out.

They scored 19 runs in three games against Toronto. And that was without production from Yordan. Until Wednesday, that is: 4 for 5, two homers.

If he’s hot, and with Jeremy Pena, Yainer Diaz, Jose Altuve, and Kyle Tucker all hot, too, the Astros go into Arlington looking good.

And I didn’t mention the starting pitching. The AStros rotation leads the league in ERA at 1.29 and WAR at 1.2 despite the one and only bad start by the staff from Framber Valdez on Opening Day. And despite having as their only two opponents the mighty Yankees and Blue Jays.

Relief pitching? It's looking a little better lately, but we might pray for complete games from the starters for good measure.

The Rangers are no slouches at the plate either, and there’s plenty of bad blood to boot. Even though it’s early April, this series will be intense and could definitely affect the Division standings significantly if either team sweeps.

Here are the lineups and media access. This game is on cursed Apple TV+