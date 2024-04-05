 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: April 4th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at New York Mets
Feb 25, 2024; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Shay Whitcomb tries to turn a double play against the New York Mets in the second inning at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol
Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below!

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (3-3) win 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board first scoring 2 runs in the first inning on a Whitcomb sac fly and Leon RBI single. Arrighetti got the start and allowed 2 runs over 4 innings with 5 strikeouts. The Aviators scored 2 more in the 5th but Julks responded with a solo HR to make it 4-3. Sugar Land tied it up in the 6th on a Wagner bases loaded walk. The rest of the pen was solid tossing 4 scoreless innings as the game went into the 9th. In the bottom of the 9th, Whitcomb sent the fans home happy with a walk-off RBI single to win 5-4.

Note: Whitcomb has 7 RBI in 6 games this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks - Season Opener April 5th
A+: Asheville Tourists - Season Opener April 5th
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers - Season Opener April 5th

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Misael Tamarez - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 7:05 CT

AV: Andrew Taylor - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT

