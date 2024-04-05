Astros Prospect Report: April 4th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below!

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (3-3) win 5-4 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board first scoring 2 runs in the first inning on a Whitcomb sac fly and Leon RBI single. Arrighetti got the start and allowed 2 runs over 4 innings with 5 strikeouts. The Aviators scored 2 more in the 5th but Julks responded with a solo HR to make it 4-3. Sugar Land tied it up in the 6th on a Wagner bases loaded walk. The rest of the pen was solid tossing 4 scoreless innings as the game went into the 9th. In the bottom of the 9th, Whitcomb sent the fans home happy with a walk-off RBI single to win 5-4.

Note: Whitcomb has 7 RBI in 6 games this season.

Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Mark Washington , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Logan VanWey , RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K Bryan King , LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Wander Suero, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks - Season Opener April 5th

A+: Asheville Tourists - Season Opener April 5th

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers - Season Opener April 5th

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Misael Tamarez - 7:05 CT

CC: TBD - 7:05 CT

AV: Andrew Taylor - 5:35 CT

FV: TBD - 6:05 CT