Astros Prospect Report: April 4th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below!
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (3-3) win 5-4 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land got on the board first scoring 2 runs in the first inning on a Whitcomb sac fly and Leon RBI single. Arrighetti got the start and allowed 2 runs over 4 innings with 5 strikeouts. The Aviators scored 2 more in the 5th but Julks responded with a solo HR to make it 4-3. Sugar Land tied it up in the 6th on a Wagner bases loaded walk. The rest of the pen was solid tossing 4 scoreless innings as the game went into the 9th. In the bottom of the 9th, Whitcomb sent the fans home happy with a walk-off RBI single to win 5-4.
Note: Whitcomb has 7 RBI in 6 games this season.
- David Hensley, 3B: 1-for-5, R, 2B
- Corey Julks, LF: 1-for-3, 3 R, HR, RBI, 2 BB
- Will Wagner, 2B: 0-for-3, RBI, 2 BB
- Shay Whitcomb, SS: 2-for-4, 2 RBI
- Pedro Leon, CF: 1-for-4, RBI
- Quincy Hamilton, RF: 0-for-2, R, 2 BB
- Cesar Salazar, C: 1-for-3, 2B, BB
- Spencer Arrighetti, RHP: 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- Mark Washington, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Logan VanWey, RHP: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
- Bryan King, LHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Wander Suero, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN)
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks - Season Opener April 5th
A+: Asheville Tourists - Season Opener April 5th
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers - Season Opener April 5th
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Misael Tamarez - 7:05 CT
CC: TBD - 7:05 CT
AV: Andrew Taylor - 5:35 CT
FV: TBD - 6:05 CT
