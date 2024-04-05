Astros Crawfish Boil: April 5, 2024

The Astros will visit the Texas Rangers tonight for the first game in a four-game series.
Houston Astros News
What to watch around Astros’ top prospects in 2024
He just ran right into it. (FG)
Astros News: Justin Verlander injury update, Yordan Alvarez breaks slump in big way (CTH)
No love lost for Rangers, Astros in new season (Temple Daily Telegram)
Astros Pitching Prospect Spencer Arrighetti Is All in With Analytics (FG)
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander scheduled to start for Sugar Land on Sunday (Fox)
Despite frustrating start, these 3 outstanding performers are giving plenty reason for Astros optimism (SportsMap Houston)
MLB Rumors: Alex Bregman, Astros Not Close on Contract Extension; Will Be FA in 2025 (BR)
AL West News
A’s: Bound for Sacramento, Will the A’s Find an Appropriate Ballpark There? (FG)
Blarts: Where did you go at Texas Rangers games, Cotton-Eyed Joe? (Dallas News)
Halos: Ward homers, Schanuel extends on-base streak in Angels’ 10-2 victory over winless Marlins (keysnews)
M’s: Could Mariners’ top prospect Cole Young ascend to MLB as soon as this summer? (The Spokesman-Review)
MLB News
How will ballpark factors affect players on new teams?
After Alonso’s clutch HR, Taylor’s walk-off gives Mets 1st win
Ready for ‘The Show’: Herrera hammers 1st career HR
The 5 best things in baseball right now
Why Bucs have started ’24 as one of baseball’s hottest teams
A Whole Team Out of Shortstops? The Padres Are Trying (FG)
Houston Astros Birthday
RHP Brandon Backe (46)
