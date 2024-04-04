Astros Prospect Report: April 3rd

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below!

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (2-3) lost 6-4 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got out to a 1-0 lead getting a leadoff HR from Hamilton. Henley got the start and allowed 3 runs, 2 earned, over 5 innings of work. Sugar Land got one back in the bottom of the 3rd on an RBI single from León. Las Vegas extended their lead with 2 runs in the 6th and another in the 8th. Loperfido connected on a 2 run HR in the 8th, his 4th of the year, to make it 6-4. The offense went down in order in the 9th though as Sugar Land fell 6-4.

Note: Loperfido has 4 HR in 5 games this year.

Blair Henley , RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 K

5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 K Conner Greene , RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Cole McDonald, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks - Season Opener April 5th

A+: Asheville Tourists - Season Opener April 5th

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers - Season Opener April 5th

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Spencer Arrighetti - 6:35 CT

CC: N/A

AV: N/A

FV: N/A