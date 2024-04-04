Astros Prospect Report: April 3rd

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below!
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (2-3) lost 6-4 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land got out to a 1-0 lead getting a leadoff HR from Hamilton. Henley got the start and allowed 3 runs, 2 earned, over 5 innings of work. Sugar Land got one back in the bottom of the 3rd on an RBI single from León. Las Vegas extended their lead with 2 runs in the 6th and another in the 8th. Loperfido connected on a 2 run HR in the 8th, his 4th of the year, to make it 6-4. The offense went down in order in the 9th though as Sugar Land fell 6-4.
Note: Loperfido has 4 HR in 5 games this year.
- Quincy Hamilton, LF: 1-for-3, 2 R, HR, RBI, BB
- Joey Loperfido, CF: 2-for-4, R, HR, 2 RBI
- Will Wagner, 2B: 1-for-4, R
- Trey Cabbage, 1B: 0-for-3, BB, SB
- Pedro Leon, RF: 1-for-4, RBI
- Blair Henley, RHP: 5.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 K
- Conner Greene, RHP: 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Cole McDonald, RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks - Season Opener April 5th
A+: Asheville Tourists - Season Opener April 5th
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers - Season Opener April 5th
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Spencer Arrighetti - 6:35 CT
CC: N/A
AV: N/A
FV: N/A
Loading comments...