Astros Prospect Report: April 3rd

See how the prospects performed.

By Jimmy Price
MLB: MAR 17 Spring Training - Astros at Cardinals
JUPITER, FL - MARCH 17: Houston Astros left fielder Joey Loperfido (10) bats during an MLB Spring Breakout game against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 17, 2024 at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.
Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below!

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (2-3) lost 6-4 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got out to a 1-0 lead getting a leadoff HR from Hamilton. Henley got the start and allowed 3 runs, 2 earned, over 5 innings of work. Sugar Land got one back in the bottom of the 3rd on an RBI single from León. Las Vegas extended their lead with 2 runs in the 6th and another in the 8th. Loperfido connected on a 2 run HR in the 8th, his 4th of the year, to make it 6-4. The offense went down in order in the 9th though as Sugar Land fell 6-4.

Note: Loperfido has 4 HR in 5 games this year.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks - Season Opener April 5th
A+: Asheville Tourists - Season Opener April 5th
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers - Season Opener April 5th

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Spencer Arrighetti - 6:35 CT

CC: N/A

AV: N/A

FV: N/A

