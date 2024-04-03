Astros Prospect Report: April 2nd

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below!

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (2-2) won 12-11 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got off to a great start scoring 5 runs in the first inning on a Julks solo HR, León 2 run double, a wild pitch and a bases loaded walk to Hensley. After a scoreless first for Gusto, he struggled in the second inning allowing 6 runs. A Stubbs based loaded walk in the 2nd inning tied the game at 6. Gusto was relieved by Strotman who allowed 2 runs. Sugar Land got back into the game in the 7th on a Bastidas 2 run HR. They entered the 8th down 9-8 but rallied for 4 runs on a wild pitch, a Bastidas 2 run single and Hensley RBI single to make a 12-9 lead. King came on to close it and allowed 2 runs but was able to hold on for the save as Sugar Land won 12-11.

Note: León is hitting .417 so far this season.

Ryan Gusto , RHP: 1.1 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

1.1 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Drew Strotman , RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Mark Washington , RHP: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

1.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 K Ray Gaither , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K Joel Kuhnel , RHP: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN)

2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN) Bryan King, LHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks - Season Opener April 5th

A+: Asheville Tourists - Season Opener April 5th

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers - Season Opener April 5th

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Blair Henley - 11:05 CT

CC: N/A

AV: N/A

FV: N/A