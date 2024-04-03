 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: April 2nd

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
MLB: MAR 16 Spring Training - Mets at Astros
WEST PALM BEACH, FL - MARCH 16: Houston Astros outfielder Corey Julks (9) runs to the dugout during an MLB spring training game between the New York Mets and the Houston Astros at the Cacti Park of the Palm Beaches on March 16, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below!

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (2-2) won 12-11 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got off to a great start scoring 5 runs in the first inning on a Julks solo HR, León 2 run double, a wild pitch and a bases loaded walk to Hensley. After a scoreless first for Gusto, he struggled in the second inning allowing 6 runs. A Stubbs based loaded walk in the 2nd inning tied the game at 6. Gusto was relieved by Strotman who allowed 2 runs. Sugar Land got back into the game in the 7th on a Bastidas 2 run HR. They entered the 8th down 9-8 but rallied for 4 runs on a wild pitch, a Bastidas 2 run single and Hensley RBI single to make a 12-9 lead. King came on to close it and allowed 2 runs but was able to hold on for the save as Sugar Land won 12-11.

Note: León is hitting .417 so far this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks - Season Opener April 5th
A+: Asheville Tourists - Season Opener April 5th
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers - Season Opener April 5th

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Blair Henley - 11:05 CT

CC: N/A

AV: N/A

FV: N/A

