Astros Crawfish Boil: April 3, 2024

The bullpen has blown every lead that they’ve had a chance to protect. That won’t continue. The Astros ran themselves out of several potential runs on Tuesday. That probably will continue.

But there’s still 156 games left. I think that maybe any talk of “The Dynasty is Over” may be a bit premature. Starting pitching looks good, the offense has produced, and Yainer Diaz remains a huge upgrade to an otherwise intact lineup. Remember, seven of the nine starters have been with the team since the 2022 title. That’s the kind of championship DNA you can’t buy.

Houston Astros News

AL West News

MLB News

Houston Astros Birthdays

