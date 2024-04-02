Astros Crawfish Boil: April 2, 2024

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Welcome to the Tuesday Boil!

Houston’s 17 no-hitters is an impressive total. That’s a bit better than once each presidential term, but it’s been a bit faster lately. Six no-hitters in the past five seasons, and four in the past three. Let’s hope that Houston’s pitching staff keeps up the solid work.

Houston Astros News

Who is Ronel Blanco, newest member of no-hit club?

9 fun facts about Ronel Blanco’s no-hitter

‘The play had to be made’: How Abreu saved Blanco’s no-no

Astros 2024: YIE, but… (Chipalatta)

Astros’ Ronel Blanco throws 2024 MLB season’s first no-hitter in rout of Blue Jays (The Athletic)

Astros react to no-hitter pitched by Ronel Blanco (FOX)

AL West News

Oakland: Tanner Houck sharp in Red Sox’ rout of Athletics in series opener (Boston Globe)

Arlington: Jung suffers fractured right wrist on swing

Los Angeles: Trout makes history with 473-foot moonshot as part of two-HR night

Seattle: Dominic Canzone homers, Emerson Hancock sharp in M’s win over Guardians (Seattle Times)

MLB News

Westburg belts walk-off HR after O’s unveil ‘home run handlebars’

Top of the Order: Let’s Review Payrolls (FG)

Spencer Strider Has a New Toy. Let’s See How It Works. (FG)

Tropicana Las Vegas Closing Tuesday to Make Way for a Baseball Stadium (NY Times)

‘Gritty’ Bucs battle to their first 5-0 start since 1983

Gil, Volpe power Yanks to first 5-0 start since 1992

Houston Astros Birthdays

RHP Brandon Bielak (28)

LHP Mike Gallo (47)

LF Pete Incaviglia (60)

RHP Don Sutton (1945-2021)

RHP Gordon Jones (1930-1994)