Astros Prospect Report: April 10th

Another day of Astros minor league action is in the books. See the results below!

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (7-4) w0n 13-10 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board with 4 runs in the first on a Leon 2 run single, Wagner RBI single and a run scoring on an error. They would add 4 more in the 3rd on RBI singles from Leon and Whitcomb and RBI doubles from Amaya and Salazar. The offense added 2 more in the 4th on another Leon RBI single and a Whitcomb sac fly. Tamarez started and was pitching well but ended up allowing 4 runs in the 5th as he went 4.1 innings. The offense added 3 more runs in the 7th on an Amaya RBI double and Bastidas 2 run HR. The Isotopes got some runs off the pen but they were able to hold on for the 13-10 win.

Note: León is hitting .395 this season.

Misael Tamarez , RHP: 4.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

4.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 6 K Ray Gaither , RHP: 0.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

0.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Shawn Dubin , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN)

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (WIN) Forrest Whitley , RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K Bryan King , LHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Dylan Coleman, RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (0-5) lost 6-5 (BOX SCORE)

Rodriguez got the start and allowed 2 runs over 3.2 innings. The offense got on the board in the 4th on a Barber solo HR. They got 3 in the 5th on a Corona 3 run triple. In the 6th, they added another on a Sacco RBI single. DeLabio struggled in the 9th allowed 2 runs before he was replaced by Ford with the bases loaded. A bases loaded HBP ended the game as Frisco was able to walk off with the win.

Note: Sacco is hitting .421 this season.

Luis Rodriguez , LHP: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 5 K

3.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 BB, 5 K Brayan De Paula , LHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K

1.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K Carlos Betancourt , RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Jacob DeLabio , RHP: 1.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

1.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Kasey Ford, RHP: 0.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (3-2) won 7-3 (BOX SCORE)

Swanson started for Asheville and was solid tossing 3.2 scoreless innings. The offense got on the board in the 5th with on sac flies from Cerny and Matthews. They got another in the 6th on a wild pitch. The offense blew it open in the 7th scoring 3 runs on a Baez RBI single and Price 2 run double. The Cyclones responded with 3 runs but the offense would add another in the 8th on a Loftin RBI single. The bullpen would close out the 7-3 win..

Note: Price is hitting .400 this season.

Nic Swanson , RHP: 3.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K

3.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 4 K Franny Cobos , RHP: 2.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN)

2.2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 K (WIN) Jeremy Molero , RHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K Deury Carrasco, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (4-1) won 4-2 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers got on the board in the first inning on a Jaworsky RBI single. Rodriguez got the start and allowed 2 runs over 3.1 innings. Jaworksy tied things up in the 4th on a solo HR, his first of the season. In the 5th, Sherwin added a 2 run HR to make it 4-2. Langford and Hicks had scoreless outings as they closed out the 4-2 win.

Note: Langford has 7 strikeouts over 3.1 innings so far this season.

Raimy Rodriguez , RHP: 3.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

3.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K Colby Langford , LHP: 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN)

1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K (WIN) James Hicks, RHP: 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K (SAVE)

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: TBD - 7:35 CT

CC: Miguel Ullola - 6:35 CT

AV: Edinson Batista - 6:00 CT

FV: TBD - 5:35 CT