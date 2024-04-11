 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Houston Astros v Kansas City Royals

Filed under:

Astros Crawfish Boil: April 11, 2024

Welcome to Thursday.

By Kevin Kraczkowski
/ new
Spencer Arrighetti
| Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Now 4-9, the Astros will close out their series against Kansas City trying to take one-in-three.

Spencer Arrighetti looked pretty good until he didn’t. Could turn into a shutdown reliever. Just a thought.

Houston Astros News

Arrighetti’s MLB debut a struggle against streaking Royals

Houston Astros: Top prospect Spencer Arrighetti discusses MLB debut (Houston Chronicle)

Astros top prospect Spencer Arrighetti ‘feeling newer than ever’ after tough debut (The Athletic)

Astros, Joe Espada put way too much pressure on latest savior prospect (FS)

Astros move slump-ridden José Abreu to eighth spot in lineup (Houston Chronicle)

AL West News

A’s: Report: How A’s, Oakland’s final Coliseum lease meeting went (NBC)

Halos: Rod Carew lashes out at Arte Moreno and Angels leadership (LA Times)

Blarts: Do Texas Rangers finally have a quality homegrown starting pitcher in Cody Bradford? (NBC)

M’s: Salk on Seattle Mariners: What ‘it’s early’ does and doesn’t mean (Seattle Sports)

MLB News

Hollidays soak in ‘surreal’ debut for top prospect Jackson

Orioles eager to welcome newest teammate in Holliday

Bash brothers: Naylors homer in same frame, then win game on Sibling Day

Correa saves Twins’ lead with absolute seed to nail Ohtani at home

Terrible MLB Teams Are Pretty Good at Baseball (FG)

Houston Astros Birthdays

RHP José Cisnero (35)

RHP Sean Bergman (54)

LHP Jeff Calhoun (66)

RHP Jayden Murray (27)

Astros Prospect Report: April 10th

Astros Hit a New Low. Take an 11-2 Beatdown in Kansas City

Game 13 Thread. April 10, 2024, 6:40 CT. Astros @ Royals

Loading comments...