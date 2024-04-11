Astros Crawfish Boil: April 11, 2024

Now 4-9, the Astros will close out their series against Kansas City trying to take one-in-three.
Spencer Arrighetti looked pretty good until he didn’t. Could turn into a shutdown reliever. Just a thought.
Houston Astros News
Arrighetti’s MLB debut a struggle against streaking Royals
Houston Astros: Top prospect Spencer Arrighetti discusses MLB debut (Houston Chronicle)
Astros top prospect Spencer Arrighetti ‘feeling newer than ever’ after tough debut (The Athletic)
Astros, Joe Espada put way too much pressure on latest savior prospect (FS)
Astros move slump-ridden José Abreu to eighth spot in lineup (Houston Chronicle)
AL West News
A’s: Report: How A’s, Oakland’s final Coliseum lease meeting went (NBC)
Halos: Rod Carew lashes out at Arte Moreno and Angels leadership (LA Times)
Blarts: Do Texas Rangers finally have a quality homegrown starting pitcher in Cody Bradford? (NBC)
M’s: Salk on Seattle Mariners: What ‘it’s early’ does and doesn’t mean (Seattle Sports)
MLB News
Hollidays soak in ‘surreal’ debut for top prospect Jackson
Orioles eager to welcome newest teammate in Holliday
Bash brothers: Naylors homer in same frame, then win game on Sibling Day
Correa saves Twins’ lead with absolute seed to nail Ohtani at home
Terrible MLB Teams Are Pretty Good at Baseball (FG)
Houston Astros Birthdays
RHP José Cisnero (35)
RHP Sean Bergman (54)
LHP Jeff Calhoun (66)
RHP Jayden Murray (27)
