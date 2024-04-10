Astros Hit a New Low. Take an 11-2 Beatdown in Kansas City

Just when you think things can’t get worse.

The Astros’ 2024 tailspin accelerated tonight. With an entire starting rotation’s worth of star-quality pitchers on the shelf, the Astros have to rely on not-quite-ready-for prime-time newbie pitchers. Monday the Astros were able to overcome the start by Blair Henley, who allowed five runs in less than an inning pitched.

Tonight, Spencer Arrighetti made his major league debut and had an auspicious start. He struck out the first two batters he faced and got through two innings without allowing a run.

But in the bottom of the third, second time through the lineup, the wheels fell off for Arrighetti.

A bad luck infield single started the inning, followed by a walk and a Vinnie Pasquatino two-RBI double. After a walk and a Salvador Perez single, Nelson Velazquez knocked a two-RBI single.

Adam Frazier added another run with a single, and Hunter Renfroe pushed the score to 7-0 with a double down the right-field line.

Meanwhile, Astros bats continued where they left off last night, stranding runners. After an error left runners on first and third and one out in the second inning, Jose Abreu hit into a double play, taking Royals starter Seth Lugo off the hook.

In the second inning, Jose Altuve doubled with one out, but a Yordan Alvarez scorching lineout and a Kyle Tucker groundout stranded Altuve to end the inning.

The Astros put up a little struggle in the fourth, scoring two runs on doubles by Alex Bregman and Yainer Diaz, and a sac fly by Jose Abreu, his only RBI of the season.

But a Pasquantino homer against Brandon Bielak brought the Royals’ margin back to six: score 8-2 after four.

In the sixth, Pasquantino got his fourth RBI of the game and of the season with a sac fly off Parker Mushinski.

After that, Manager Joe Espada waved the white flag, replacing much of the starting lineup with replacement players. The Royals proceeded to score two more runs for a final score of 11-2.

It’s too early in the season to write off the Astros. They are missing possibly five of their six most proven starters when healthy. And this opening season schedule, including the 2024 edition of the Royals, has been brutal.

On the other hand, no one can realistically dismiss the likelihood that we are witnessing the end of the Astros Championship Era Golden Age.

A farm system gutted by nine years of trade deadline overpays and seven years of low picks (not to mention the cheating penalty) has taken its toll. Unheralded replacements for the likes of George Springer, Carlos Correa, and Gerrit Cole, guys like Chas McCormick, Jake Meyers, Hunter Brown, and tonight’s Arrighetti, look to be what objective prospect evaluators always thought they would be: nothing special.

The Astros haven’t had a Top 10 prospect since Forrest Whitley crashed and burned. On that note, the Astros haven’t hit on a first or second-round draft pick since Kyle Tucker in 2015.

This team is aging, and so far this season, they are acting like it. The joy and energy of the first championship Astros team seems like a distant memory. Alex Bregman seems to have peaked early in his career. Ryan Pressly is definitely on the downward slope.

Then there are some terrible malinvestments: extending Lance McCullers, signing Rafael Montero, and ...ugh...Jose Abreu. Josh Hader?

The Astros still have the talent to turn it around, but they better do it soon and they’d better get healthy. Rookies are not going to energize this team the way that George Springer, Lance McCullers, and Carlos Correa once did eons ago.

Box score HERE. Read it and weep.