Astros Prospect Report: April 9th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below!
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (6-4) w0n 12-4 (BOX SCORE)
Sugar Land got on the board early scoring 3 runs in the first on an error and a Hummel 2 run single. Robaina made his Triple-A debut and was solid allowing 2 runs over 4.2 innings with 5 strikeouts. The offense got 2 more runs in the 5th on an error and a wild pitch. They would add 3 more in the 5th on a Cabbage bases loaded walk, Leon RBI single and Wagner bases loaded hit by pitch. The offense blew it open in the 6th scoring 4 more runs on a Julks sac fly, Loperfido 2 run single and Hummel bases loaded walk. The pen was solid with VanWey closing it out with another scoreless outing.
Note: VanWey has thrown 5.2 scoreless innings this season.
- David Hensley, 3B: 2-for-3, 3 R, 3 BB
- Corey Julks, LF: 2-for-5, 2 R, RBI, SB
- Joey Loperfido, CF: 1-for-3, 4 R, 2 RBI, 3 BB
- Trey Cabbage, DH: 1-for-4, R, 2B, RBI, 2 BB
- Pedro León, CF: 1-for-5, 2 RBI, BB
- Will Wagner, 2B: 0-for-4, RBI, BB
- Cooper Hummel, RF: 1-for-5, 3 RBI, BB
- Cesar Salazar, C: 0-for-2, 2 R, BB
- Julio Robaina, LHP: 4.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- Joel Kuhnel, RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN)
- Cole McDonald, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Drew Strotman, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K
- Logan VanWey, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (0-4) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)
The Hooks got on the board early scoring 2 runs in the first on a Palma 2 run single. They got another run in the 2nd inning on a Melton sac fly. Melendez got the start and allowed 2 unearned runs, both in the first inning, over 3 innings of work. Frisco took the lead in the 6th and the offense was unable to get anything else going as they fell 4-3.
Note: Palma is hitting .364 this season.
- Tommy Sacco, SS: 1-for-3, R, 2 BB
- Jacob Melton, CF: 0-for-2, R, RBI, BB
- Miguel Palma, C: 1-for-4, 2 RBI
- Chad Stevens, SS: 1-for-3, BB, SB
- CJ Stubbs, 1B: 1-for-4, R
- Jaime Melendez, RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 K
- Cesar Gomez, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Tyler Guilfoil, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
A+: Asheville Tourists (2-2) lost 3-0 (BOX SCORE)
Bloss got the start for Asheville and was solid allowing 2 runs, 1 earned over 4 innings while striking out 5. The offense collected 5 hits and drew 6 walks but was unable to scratch across a run as they fell 3-0.
Note: Matthews is hitting .357 this season.
- Brice Matthews, SS: 1-for-2, 2 BB, SB
- Collin Price, 1B: 1-for-4, 2B
- Pascanel Ferrerras, 3B: 2-for-4
- Ryan Johnson, 2B: 1-for-3, 2B, BB
- Jake Bloss, RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- Alejandro Torres, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
- Joey Mancini, RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (3-1) won 9-3 (BOX SCORE)
The Woodpeckers got the offense rolling scoring 4 runs in the second inning on a Hernandez bases loaded walk, Bush RBI single, Gomez RBI single and a run on a double play. They got 2 more runs in the 4th on a Luciano 2 run double. True made his season debut and went 4.2 scoreless innings while striking out 7. The Offense added 3 more in the 7th on a Hernandez 2 run single and another Gomez RBI single. Mejia allowed 3 runs in relief but Austin closed it out with a scoreless 9th.
Note: Gomez is hitting .389 this season.
- Kenni Gomez, CF: 3-for-5, R, 2 RBI, SB
- Waner Luciano, 3B: 2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI
- Xavier Casserilla, 1B: 0-for-3, R, BB
- Alejandro Nunez, LF: 2-for-4, 2 R
- Chase Jaworsky, 2B: 0-for-4, R, BB
- Nehomar Ochoa, RF: 0-for-2, 2 R, 2 BB
- Alberto Hernandez, SS: 1-for-2, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2 BB
- Will Bush, C: 1-for-4, RBI
- Derek True, RHP: 4.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K
- Amilcar Chirinos, RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
- Sandy Mejia, RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 K (WIN)
- Kelly Austin, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: TBD - 7:35 CT
CC: Luis Rodriguez - 6:35 CT
AV: Nic Swanson - 1:05 CT
FV: TBD - 10:05 CT
