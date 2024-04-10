Astros Prospect Report: April 9th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below!

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (6-4) w0n 12-4 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board early scoring 3 runs in the first on an error and a Hummel 2 run single. Robaina made his Triple-A debut and was solid allowing 2 runs over 4.2 innings with 5 strikeouts. The offense got 2 more runs in the 5th on an error and a wild pitch. They would add 3 more in the 5th on a Cabbage bases loaded walk, Leon RBI single and Wagner bases loaded hit by pitch. The offense blew it open in the 6th scoring 4 more runs on a Julks sac fly, Loperfido 2 run single and Hummel bases loaded walk. The pen was solid with VanWey closing it out with another scoreless outing.

Note: VanWey has thrown 5.2 scoreless innings this season.

Julio Robaina , LHP: 4.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

4.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Joel Kuhnel , RHP: 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN)

1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K (WIN) Cole McDonald , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Drew Strotman , RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 K Logan VanWey, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (0-4) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board early scoring 2 runs in the first on a Palma 2 run single. They got another run in the 2nd inning on a Melton sac fly. Melendez got the start and allowed 2 unearned runs, both in the first inning, over 3 innings of work. Frisco took the lead in the 6th and the offense was unable to get anything else going as they fell 4-3.

Note: Palma is hitting .364 this season.

Jaime Melendez , RHP: 3.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 K

3.0 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 K Cesar Gomez , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Tyler Guilfoil, RHP: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

A+: Asheville Tourists (2-2) lost 3-0 (BOX SCORE)

Bloss got the start for Asheville and was solid allowing 2 runs, 1 earned over 4 innings while striking out 5. The offense collected 5 hits and drew 6 walks but was unable to scratch across a run as they fell 3-0.

Note: Matthews is hitting .357 this season.

Jake Bloss , RHP: 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K

4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 K Alejandro Torres , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K Joey Mancini, RHP: 3.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (3-1) won 9-3 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers got the offense rolling scoring 4 runs in the second inning on a Hernandez bases loaded walk, Bush RBI single, Gomez RBI single and a run on a double play. They got 2 more runs in the 4th on a Luciano 2 run double. True made his season debut and went 4.2 scoreless innings while striking out 7. The Offense added 3 more in the 7th on a Hernandez 2 run single and another Gomez RBI single. Mejia allowed 3 runs in relief but Austin closed it out with a scoreless 9th.

Note: Gomez is hitting .389 this season.

Derek True , RHP: 4.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

4.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K Amilcar Chirinos , RHP: 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K Sandy Mejia , RHP: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 K (WIN)

3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 K (WIN) Kelly Austin, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: TBD - 7:35 CT

CC: Luis Rodriguez - 6:35 CT

AV: Nic Swanson - 1:05 CT

FV: TBD - 10:05 CT