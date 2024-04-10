 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: April 9th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
Houston Astros v. St. Louis Cardinals
JUPITER, FL - MARCH 17: Kenni Gomez #79 of the Houston Astros reacts after hitting a single in the sixth inning during the 2024 Spring Breakout Game between the Houston Astros and the St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Deam Chevrolet Stadium on Sunday, March 17, 2024 in Jupiter, Florida.
Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below!

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (6-4) w0n 12-4 (BOX SCORE)

Sugar Land got on the board early scoring 3 runs in the first on an error and a Hummel 2 run single. Robaina made his Triple-A debut and was solid allowing 2 runs over 4.2 innings with 5 strikeouts. The offense got 2 more runs in the 5th on an error and a wild pitch. They would add 3 more in the 5th on a Cabbage bases loaded walk, Leon RBI single and Wagner bases loaded hit by pitch. The offense blew it open in the 6th scoring 4 more runs on a Julks sac fly, Loperfido 2 run single and Hummel bases loaded walk. The pen was solid with VanWey closing it out with another scoreless outing.

Note: VanWey has thrown 5.2 scoreless innings this season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks (0-4) lost 4-3 (BOX SCORE)

The Hooks got on the board early scoring 2 runs in the first on a Palma 2 run single. They got another run in the 2nd inning on a Melton sac fly. Melendez got the start and allowed 2 unearned runs, both in the first inning, over 3 innings of work. Frisco took the lead in the 6th and the offense was unable to get anything else going as they fell 4-3.

Note: Palma is hitting .364 this season.

A+: Asheville Tourists (2-2) lost 3-0 (BOX SCORE)

Bloss got the start for Asheville and was solid allowing 2 runs, 1 earned over 4 innings while striking out 5. The offense collected 5 hits and drew 6 walks but was unable to scratch across a run as they fell 3-0.

Note: Matthews is hitting .357 this season.

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers (3-1) won 9-3 (BOX SCORE)

The Woodpeckers got the offense rolling scoring 4 runs in the second inning on a Hernandez bases loaded walk, Bush RBI single, Gomez RBI single and a run on a double play. They got 2 more runs in the 4th on a Luciano 2 run double. True made his season debut and went 4.2 scoreless innings while striking out 7. The Offense added 3 more in the 7th on a Hernandez 2 run single and another Gomez RBI single. Mejia allowed 3 runs in relief but Austin closed it out with a scoreless 9th.

Note: Gomez is hitting .389 this season.

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: TBD - 7:35 CT

CC: Luis Rodriguez - 6:35 CT

AV: Nic Swanson - 1:05 CT

FV: TBD - 10:05 CT

