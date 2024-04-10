 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Houston Astros v Kansas City Royals

Filed under:

Astros Crawfish Boil: April 11, 2024

Welcome to Wednesday.

By Kevin Kraczkowski
/ new
Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Another game, another series-opening loss.

The Astros are now 1-3 in series-opening contests, with their lone win coming against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Houston Astros News

Astros calling up top pitching prospect for Wed. debut after 10-inning loss

Astros’ thoughts on a day of mixed hopes (Chipalatta)

As Framber Valdez heads to the injured list, where will the Astros turn for innings? The Athletic)

Houston Astros: Lack of timely hits magnified in walk-off loss (Houston Chronicle)

Houston Astros: Royals beat call-up Wander Suero in 10th (Houston Chronicle)

AL West News

Oakland: Langeliers right at home with Texas-sized 3-HR night

Arlington: Rangers’ Bruce Bochy: Too early to panic over early-season bullpen issues (Dallas News)

Seattle: Jays make early 5-run lead hold up in beating Mariners (KNBR)

Los Angeles:Trout smacks his sixth home run, but the Tampa Bay Rays prevail over the Los Angeles Angels with a 6-4 victory (Sports Al Dente)

MLB News

Glasnow makes history, ties career high with 14 K’s

Red-hot Yanks roll behind rejuvenated Rodón

Is Betts on his way to an EGOT?

Gray proves he’s the ace Cards need in sterling debut

Wakefields’ legacy celebrated at emotional ‘04 Red Sox reunion

Red Sox Extend Defensive Phenom Ceddanne Rafaela (FG)

Houston Astros Birthdays

1B/LF Bob Watson (1946-2020)

LHP Joe Gibbon (1935-2019)

RHP Alain Pena (21)

Astros Blow It In the Tenth, 4-3

Game 12 Thread. April 9, 2024, 6:40 CT. Astros @ Royals

Astros Minor League Hotlist: April 9th

Loading comments...