Astros Pitching Prospect Spencer Arrighetti Called Up

Is this the beginning of the Arrighetti Era for the Astros? That’s probably too much to suggest. I am guessing he will be returned to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys after today’s game. But who knows what to expect.

Spencer Arrighetti, a sixth round pick in 2021 out of Louisiana-Lafayette, is generally viewed as the Astros’ top pitching prospect at age 24. The MLB Pipeline ranks him as the No. 3 Astros prospect. What we do know is that he will start Wednesday’s game in Kansas City.

After the placement of Framber Valdez on the Injured List with elbow inflammation, and less than perfect visibility regarding Framber’s future health status this season, Arrighetti could become an important addition to the Astros. The rotation has a few swiss cheese style holes. And the Astros may have to depend on its higher quality pitching prospects to help bridge the gap from time to time. The injured list now includes the following Astros’ starting pitchers: Framber Valdez, Justin Verlander, Jose Urquidy, Lance McCullers, Jr., and Luis Garcia. That injured list is a full 5 man rotation.

Here’s my understanding of where we stand. Valdez could return in a little over two weeks...or he could be on the IL for a longer period of time. For most of these pitching injury situations, a lot depends on how fast the inflammation and pain will subside, and whether the physicians identify any more significant structural issues. Justin Verlander had his first rehab start and hopefully he can return to the rotation in a few weeks, barring any setbacks. We haven’t heard much about Urquidy’s progress lately, but optimistically we can see him back with the pitching staff in a few weeks (or months?). McCullers and Garcia are recovering from arm surgery, and probably won’t return to the rotation until August or later.

This puts increased pressure on Cristian Javier, Hunter Brown, Ronel Blanco, and J.P. France to hold the rotation together in the interim. Enter Spencer Arrighetti, who will show what he can do in his debut game. Assuming reasonably good results, the Astros will have another critical piece of rotation depth.

Since this will be the debut of the Astros’ top pitching prospect, let’s get know a little more about him.

The MLB Pipeline’s scouting report on his pitch repertoire: “Arrighetti’s fastball has jumped from 89-91 mph with a peak of 94 with the Ragin’ Cajuns to 92-95 mph with a max velo of 97 in pro ball, and his four-seamer’s flat approach angle and late hop keep it off barrels. He has turned what was a ho-hum slider with tight break into a low-80s sweeper that’s now his best pitch, and he also can morph it into a harder cutter. His upper-70s curveball features good depth, he has a new grip on his mid-80s changeup that produces tumble...”

Other tid-bits of information:

Spencer Arrighetti wore jersey number 35 growing up because of his admiration of teammate Justin Verlander. That’s an interesting coincidence since Hunter Brown, who joined the rotation last year, also was a Verlander fan and modeled his delivery after JV.

Arrighetti has two pitching starts of 4 innings each so far in 2024. So, I wouldn’t expect Arrighetti to pitch more deeply in his start at Kansas City.

Arrighetti is a strike out pitcher and has a K/9 of 11.6 over his pro career. His walk rate is somewhat elevated (7.56 BB/9) in a small sample size this season. The MLB Pipeline’s scouting report notes that his control is worse as a professional than it was in college, but observes, “he doesn’t have to be terribly precise because his low arm slot and the extension in his delivery create a lot of deception.”

How was he pitching in Sugar Land so far this season? Well, good—though it is a small sample size. In 8.1 IP he has an ERA of 2.16 and FIP of 4.04. Over Arrighetti’s minor league career he appears to be good at generating soft contact, posting low average exit velocity readings in 2023 and 2024 (86 - 88 mph). He induces more fly balls then ground balls and he has a high infield pop up rate, perhaps indicating some similarity to Cristian Javier.

This recent interview with Fangraphs (“Pitching Prospect Spencer Arrighetti Is All In With Analytics”) indicates that Arrighetti is enthusiastic about using analytics to hone his craft. His vocabulary would excite pitching nerds, like his comment: “Seam-shifted wake is a hot topic right now. It’s kind of hard to explain, but essentially, I don’t need spin efficiency or spin rate on the slider — but it helps it makes the ball appear white, which is useful.” He says that his 4 seam fastball is “vertical approach angle dependent.” The Astros have convinced him that his 4 seam fastball will be a great weapon at the upper levels of competition, which so far has held true.

According to the Fangraphs interview, Spencer is most confident in his sweeper, which produces 16 - 26 inches of sweep. He says his fastball spin rate is up to 2,400 rpm and the curve ball spin rate is up to 3,000 rpm.

Here is hoping that Spencer Arrighetti enjoys a successful debut.