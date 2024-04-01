Astros Prospect Report: March 31st

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below!

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (1-2) lost 8-6 (BOX SCORE)

Kouba got the start for the Space Cowboys going 2.1 innings allowing 2 runs. The bullpen struggled in the 4th allowing 6 runs as the Express took an 8-0 lead. In the 5th, Hensley put Sugar Land on the board with a 2 run HR. The offense was quiet until the 9th when Whitcomb connected on a grand slam to make it 8-6. But that would be it from the offense as Sugar Land fell 8-6.

Note: VanWey has tossed 2.2 scoreless innings to start the season.

Rhett Kouba , RHP: 2.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 K

Mark Washington , RHP: 1.0 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

Ray Gaither , RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Cole McDonald , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Logan VanWey , RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K

Wander Suero, RHP: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks - Season Opener April 5th

A+: Asheville Tourists - Season Opener April 5th

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers - Season Opener April 5th

