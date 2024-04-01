 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: March 31st

See how the prospects performed yesterday.

By Jimmy Price
MLB: MAR 16 Spring Training - Mets at Astros
WEST PALM BEACH, FL - MARCH 16: Houston Astros infielder Shay Whitcomb (87) runs to the dugout during an MLB spring training game between the New York Mets and the Houston Astros at the Cacti Park of the Palm Beaches on March 16, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below!

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (1-2) lost 8-6 (BOX SCORE)

Kouba got the start for the Space Cowboys going 2.1 innings allowing 2 runs. The bullpen struggled in the 4th allowing 6 runs as the Express took an 8-0 lead. In the 5th, Hensley put Sugar Land on the board with a 2 run HR. The offense was quiet until the 9th when Whitcomb connected on a grand slam to make it 8-6. But that would be it from the offense as Sugar Land fell 8-6.

Note: VanWey has tossed 2.2 scoreless innings to start the season.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks - Season Opener April 5th
A+: Asheville Tourists - Season Opener April 5th
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers - Season Opener April 5th

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: OFF

CC: N/A

AV: N/A

FV: N/A

