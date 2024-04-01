 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
MLB: Houston Astros at New York Yankees

Astros Crawfish Boil: April 1, 2024

Can Houston turn it around?

By Kevin Kraczkowski
Jose Altuve, in 2018
| Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros News

Luck continues to elude 0-4 Astros

Houston Astros: Breaking down 0-4 start to the season (Houston Chronicle)

After watching Juan Soto shine, Astros await their superstars to snap out of early funk (The Athletic)

Yankees acing their Astros test with tone-setting sweep is ‘just the start’ (NY Post)

AL West News

A’s: Kotsay proud of A’s ‘fight’ in first win of season vs. Guardians (NBC)

M’s: 3 big questions after Seattle Mariners’ split their opening series (Seattle Sports)

Blarts: Rangers presented World Series rings, which feature game-used baseball leather (Yahoo)

Halos: Patrick Sandoval Says Angels ‘Got Clubhouse Back’ Post Shohei Ohtani (SI)

MLB News

Out? Safe? Phils rally past Braves after late-game confusion

Down to final out, Reds win with back-to-back HRs

Muncy flips script — and his bat — to power LA’s comeback win

Sale’s Uber career on hold after solid Braves debut

How Elly De La Cruz made the jump to the ‘Jumpman’

Giants eager to see Snell boost rotation

Bucs’ comeback caps historic 4-0 road start

Houston Astros Birthdays

RF/1B Rusty Staub (1944-2018)

The brief case for moving Lance McCullers Jr. to the bullpen

Astros Get Swept In a Heartbreaker

Game 4 Thread. March 31, 2024, 1:05 CT. Yankees @ Astros

