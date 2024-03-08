 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Astros Crawfish Boil: March 8, 2024

Welcome to the weekend.

By Kevin Kraczkowski
Ronel Blanco
Houston Astros News

Javier works on slide step, timing in strong spring start

Do we want to talk about Jeff Luhnow and “IT”? - I know it’s Friday, but check out some Tuesday Thoughts from Chipalatta.

4 Astros bold predictions as MLB spring training gets underway

MLB Announces Several Astros Games to Air Exclusively on AppleTV

Priorities, opportunities as Astros early pitching power rankings are revealed

AL West News

A’s — A’s working to add cooling system at proposed Las Vegas ballpark (NBC Sports)

M’s — MLB rumors: Blake Snell ‘wants’ to be with surprising AL West team amid prolonged free agency, says rival (ClutchPoints)

Halos — He throws 104 mph. But can he handle the controlled chaos drill?

Blarts — José Ureña works toward Rangers Opening Day roster

MLB News

How Long Can the Remaining Free Agents Wait Before Things Get Weird?

10 Spring Breakout prospect clashes you won’t want to miss

Joey Votto really (yes, really) misses baseball: ‘I’ll be back’

Samurai Japan throws immaculate inning and perfecto in SAME game

Spring Breakout rosters are set: Here’s your full guide — for accessibility sake, here’s Houston’s, according to MLB.com:

PITCHERS

Spencer Arrighetti, RHP, No. 3

A.J. Blubaugh, RHP, No. 8

Jose Fleury, RHP, No. 9

Jake Bloss, RHP, No. 11

Rhett Kouba, RHP, No. 14

Michael Knorr, RHP, No. 16

Andrew Taylor, RHP, No. 17

Miguel Ullola, RHP, No. 21

Trey Dombroski, LHP, No. 22

Alimber Santa, RHP, No. 25

Tyler Guilfoil, RHP, NR

CATCHERS

Miguel Palma, C, No. 24

John Garcia, C, NR

Collin Price, C, NR

INFIELDERS

Brice Matthews, SS, No. 4

Zach Dezenzo, 3B, No. 5

Will Wagner, 2B, No. 15

Waner Luciano, 3B, No. 18

Camilo Diaz, SS, No. 28

Alberto Hernandez, SS, NR

OUTFIELDERS

Jacob Melton, OF, No. 1

Luis Baez, OF, No. 2

Joey Loperfido, OF, No. 6

Zach Cole, OF, No. 7

Kenedy Corona, OF, No. 12

Colin Barber, OF, No. 20

Kenni Gomez, OF, NR

Houston Astros Birthdays

Friday

RHP Josh James (31)

RHP Jim Dougherty (56)

RHP Jim Bouton

RHP Jose Fleury (22)

RHP Manuel Urias (23)

Saturday

LHP Wayne Franklin (50)

C-IF Aaron Boone (51)

LHP C.J. Nitkowski (51)

CF Jim Landis (1934-2017)

C Francisco Caldera (18)

Sunday

OF John Cangelosi (61)

C Bill Heath (85)

LHP Ken MacKenzie (1934-2023)

Only Spring Training, But Cristian Javier’s Velocity Is Encouraging

Spring Training Game Thread. March 7 2024, 12:05 CT. Astros @ Cardinals

Houston Astros History

Everystros CXIX: José Cruz

