Astros Crawfish Boil: March 8, 2024

Javier works on slide step, timing in strong spring start

Do we want to talk about Jeff Luhnow and “IT”? - I know it’s Friday, but check out some Tuesday Thoughts from Chipalatta.

4 Astros bold predictions as MLB spring training gets underway

MLB Announces Several Astros Games to Air Exclusively on AppleTV

Priorities, opportunities as Astros early pitching power rankings are revealed

AL West News

A’s — A’s working to add cooling system at proposed Las Vegas ballpark (NBC Sports)

M’s — MLB rumors: Blake Snell ‘wants’ to be with surprising AL West team amid prolonged free agency, says rival (ClutchPoints)

Halos — He throws 104 mph. But can he handle the controlled chaos drill?

Blarts — José Ureña works toward Rangers Opening Day roster

MLB News

How Long Can the Remaining Free Agents Wait Before Things Get Weird?

10 Spring Breakout prospect clashes you won’t want to miss

Joey Votto really (yes, really) misses baseball: ‘I’ll be back’

Samurai Japan throws immaculate inning and perfecto in SAME game

Spring Breakout rosters are set: Here’s your full guide — for accessibility sake, here’s Houston’s, according to MLB.com:

Houston Astros Birthdays

Friday

RHP Josh James (31)

RHP Jim Dougherty (56)

RHP Jim Bouton

RHP Jose Fleury (22)

RHP Manuel Urias (23)

Saturday

LHP Wayne Franklin (50)

C-IF Aaron Boone (51)

LHP C.J. Nitkowski (51)

CF Jim Landis (1934-2017)

C Francisco Caldera (18)

Sunday

OF John Cangelosi (61)

C Bill Heath (85)

LHP Ken MacKenzie (1934-2023)