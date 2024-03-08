Astros Crawfish Boil: March 8, 2024

Houston Astros News
Javier works on slide step, timing in strong spring start
Do we want to talk about Jeff Luhnow and “IT”? - I know it’s Friday, but check out some Tuesday Thoughts from Chipalatta.
4 Astros bold predictions as MLB spring training gets underway
MLB Announces Several Astros Games to Air Exclusively on AppleTV
Priorities, opportunities as Astros early pitching power rankings are revealed
AL West News
A’s — A’s working to add cooling system at proposed Las Vegas ballpark (NBC Sports)
M’s — MLB rumors: Blake Snell ‘wants’ to be with surprising AL West team amid prolonged free agency, says rival (ClutchPoints)
Halos — He throws 104 mph. But can he handle the controlled chaos drill?
Blarts — José Ureña works toward Rangers Opening Day roster
MLB News
How Long Can the Remaining Free Agents Wait Before Things Get Weird?
10 Spring Breakout prospect clashes you won’t want to miss
Joey Votto really (yes, really) misses baseball: ‘I’ll be back’
Samurai Japan throws immaculate inning and perfecto in SAME game
Spring Breakout rosters are set: Here’s your full guide — for accessibility sake, here’s Houston’s, according to MLB.com:
PITCHERS
Spencer Arrighetti, RHP, No. 3
A.J. Blubaugh, RHP, No. 8
Jose Fleury, RHP, No. 9
Jake Bloss, RHP, No. 11
Rhett Kouba, RHP, No. 14
Michael Knorr, RHP, No. 16
Andrew Taylor, RHP, No. 17
Miguel Ullola, RHP, No. 21
Trey Dombroski, LHP, No. 22
Alimber Santa, RHP, No. 25
Tyler Guilfoil, RHP, NR
CATCHERS
Miguel Palma, C, No. 24
John Garcia, C, NR
Collin Price, C, NR
INFIELDERS
Brice Matthews, SS, No. 4
Zach Dezenzo, 3B, No. 5
Will Wagner, 2B, No. 15
Waner Luciano, 3B, No. 18
Camilo Diaz, SS, No. 28
Alberto Hernandez, SS, NR
OUTFIELDERS
Jacob Melton, OF, No. 1
Luis Baez, OF, No. 2
Joey Loperfido, OF, No. 6
Zach Cole, OF, No. 7
Kenedy Corona, OF, No. 12
Colin Barber, OF, No. 20
Kenni Gomez, OF, NR
Houston Astros Birthdays
Friday
RHP Josh James (31)
RHP Jim Dougherty (56)
RHP Jim Bouton
RHP Jose Fleury (22)
RHP Manuel Urias (23)
Saturday
LHP Wayne Franklin (50)
C-IF Aaron Boone (51)
LHP C.J. Nitkowski (51)
CF Jim Landis (1934-2017)
C Francisco Caldera (18)
Sunday
OF John Cangelosi (61)
C Bill Heath (85)
LHP Ken MacKenzie (1934-2023)
