Only Spring Training, But Cristian Javier’s Velocity Is Encouraging

I’ve written about Cristian Javier’s struggles ad nauseam in 2023, including his velocity issues and release point troubles. His performance to start last season is also why I wouldn’t concentrate largely on ERA regarding analysis. Through his first 12 starts, Javier posted a 2.84 ERA in 69 2⁄ 3 innings. That is generally regarded as pretty good, at least among the general public. But there were some red flags embedded in Javier’s numbers through early June, whether it be his FIP (3.60), xFIP (4.25), declining velocity, and a sinking strikeout rate. Take your pick and it was clear to see that Javier’s performance would likely decline as the season progressed. Lo and behold, it did, as evidenced by an ERA, FIP, and xFIP all in the 5.00 or higher range.

There isn’t much in Spring Training stats to hang your hat on. While some numbers look spectacular, the competition and sample size make it difficult to trust, say, Jake Meyers’ wRC+ or Ronel Blanco’s ERA. But there are underlying metrics to watch, even if we have to temper expectations a bit. Pitcher velocity is one of those measurements for me, as it is for plenty of folks watching the game.

In Javier’s case, I was curious about his velocity and whether we could see any bounceback, especially after it was reported that he lost about 15 pounds in the offseason. I am always skeptical about “best shape of their life” reports that tend to come from camp, but in this example, I found myself encouraged by the news. It makes sense, at least in theory, that some extra weight would cause some issues related to velocity and release point, especially in a long season. It isn’t a one-size-fits-all kind of explanation as each player is different, but in this example, it seems to fit.

In terms of velocity, it does seem like Javier has rebounded, at least according to his start against the Cardinals earlier this afternoon.

Topping out near 95 MPH, it is refreshing to see Javier regain his lost velocity, at least based on two Spring Training starts. He struck out six in three innings, although he also allowed two solo home runs off of fastballs. But it does seem like the shape of his fastball was present. Even Jordan Walker’s home run off of a fastball high in the zone wasn’t that bad in terms of location. It happens, especially for a flyball profile like Javier’s. The key difference for him is not allowing other kinds of damage.

Again, we’re only two Spring Training starts into his 2024 season, but I am a bit encouraged about Javier thus far. He and Framber Valdez may ultimately determine how this season unfolds, especially if Justin Verlander’s best days are behind him. At least for Javier, this camp has started as promising.