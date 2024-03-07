Astros Crawfish Boil: March 7, 2024

The Spring Breakout roster is revealed today...my money’s on Joey Loperfido making an appearance. Who do you got?
Houston Astros News
Injuries: Acuña, Verlander, Red Sox, Sonny Gray
Diaz brings high expectations with bat, glove as starting backstop
Scott embraces heritage, hopes to spread baseball back home
Injuries & Moves: France throws live BP
Savannah Bananas to make MLB debut at Houston field (WTGS)
Odd man in: J.P. France readying himself for Astros rotation role (Houston Chronicle)
Astros: Michael Brantley returning to Houston after retirement (ClutchPoints)
AL West News
A’s — Oakland A’s Vegas ballpark architect speaks out after Sydney Opera House comparisons
Blarts — Why Texas Rangers repeating as champs isn’t what projection systems predict for 2024 (11Alive)
Halos — Trout delivers first spring homer in grand fashion
M’s — WILLMAN: Mariners pitching staff best in MLB (The Daily Evergreen)
MLB News
Spring Breakout rosters revealed! Watch live at 11 a.m. ET on MLB Network
Bradfield Jr. taking his opportunity, running with it
‘A mixed bag’ for Rodón, who’s looking to regain his swagger
Here are the new Top 30 Prospects lists
The most indispensable player on every team
Houston Astros Birthdays
IF Jeff Kent (56)
RHP José Canó (62)
RHP J.R. Richard (1950-2021)
