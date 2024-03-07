Everystros CXIX: José Cruz

Everystros CXIX

3. José Cruz (Bagwell score 81.46) is a six-foot left-handed hitting and throwing outfielder from Arroyo, PR. Born on August 8, 1947, he reached the majors with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1970. Eventually, he appeared for five seasons with the Birds (45 games, .247/.333/.379, 26 home runs, 128 RBI). On October 24, 1974, Houston purchased Cruz from St. Louis. The rest is history.

In 1975, Cruz’ first season with the Astros, he appeared in 120 games, starting 59 times in right field (533 2⁄ 3 innings, .974), 21 times in left field (195 1⁄ 3 innings, no errors), and zero times in center field (three innings, no errors). As a hitter, he slashed a line of .257/.358/.403, going 81-for-315 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, and six stolen bases in nine attempts. He drew 52 walks and struck out 44 times, scoring 44 runs and driving in 49.

On April 7, in Cruz’ first appearance for the team, he singled in the second, hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in the fifth, and added a seventh-inning single with a stolen base to his scoresheet in a 6-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves. On April 20, in the back-half of a matched set, Cruz hit a three-run triple to open scoring against the Reds in the third, in an eventual 7-6 Houston win over Cincinnati. On July 26, in the first game of a twin-bill, Cruz entered as a ninth-inning pinch-hitter to lead off while trailing the Giants, 3-2, collecting a triple off Charlie Williams. Unfortunately, he was stranded and Houston dropped one to San Francisco by the same score.

On July 30, Cruz doubled in the first inning, then hit a game-tying three-run sixth-inning home run to help defeat the San Diego Padres, 8-4. On August 3, he collected two singles and two doubles, scoring twice and totaling two RBI in a 10-9 victory over the Giants. On August 20, Cruz pinched for Doug Rader in the eighth inning of a 3-3 tie with the New York Mets, and hit a go-ahead RBI-single to score Greg Gross in a 5-4 10-inning win.

On August 23, in a windy day at Wrigley Field, Cruz collected five RBI on a single, a double, and a home run to do his part in topping the Chicago Cubs, 14-12. The next day, he hit a double and two home runs, totaling three RBI in an 8-4 win against the Cubs.

In 1976, Cruz played in 133 games in total, starting 78 times in left field (692 1⁄ 3 innings, .968, an NL-leading 2.15 LF range factor), 24 games in right field (227 2⁄ 3 innings, .966), and 12 games in centerfield (105 innings, no errors). At the plate, he was 133-for-439 with a .303/.377/.401 slashline, 21 doubles, five triples, four home runs, and an NL-10th 28 stolen bases in 39 attempts. He drew 53 walks and struck out 46 times, with 49 runs and 61 RBI.

On May 23, Cruz singled in the fifth, singled in the seventh, and hit a game-tying two-run ninth-inning single, with two outs in an eventual 6-5 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. On May 29, he walked and scored in the second, singled and stole a base in the fourth, then hit a go-ahead eighth-inning RBI-double against the Braves, later scoring a run in a 4-3 win against Atlanta. On July 2, in the first half of a doubleheader, Cruz hit a sixth-inning single, a seventh-inning game-tying two-run double, and an 11th-inning single in a 14-inning, 10-8 victory over the Reds.

Cruz appeared in an NL-seventh 157 games for Houston in 1977, making 147 starts in right field (1336 1⁄ 3 innings, .972) and three in center field (22 innings, no errors). As a hitter, he was 173-for-579 with a .299/.368/.475 slashline, 31 doubles, an NL-fifth 10 triples, 17 home runs, and an NL-seventh 44 stolen bases in 67 attempts. He drew 69 walks against 67 strikeouts, with 87 runs, 87 RBI, and league-leading 10 sacrifice flys.

On May 27, Cruz hit two singles and two doubles with one run and two RBI in a 4-3 win against the Padres. On June 11, in the second game of a doubleheader, he hit a fifth-inning two-run game-tying homer, then a go-ahead two-run seventh-inning triple in a 6-4 loss to the Mets. On July 4, he hit a single and two home runs for four RBI in total, in a 12-7 victory over the Friars. On July 14, Cruz drew a second-inning walk and stole a base, hit a fourth-inning RBI-fielder’s choice, hit a sixth-inning single, then hit a game-tying eighth-inning RBI-double, later scoring the go-ahead run in a 4-3 victory over the LA Dodgers.

On July 24, in the first game of a doubleheader, Cruz hit three singles and a double in a 10-6 win over the Cubs. On August 1, he singled, stole a base, and scored a game-tying sixth-inning run against the Pirates, then walked the Bucs off with an 11th-inning lead-off home run for a 4-3 victory over Pittsburgh. On September 12, he hit a pair of homers for three RBI in a 7-2 win against Cincinnati.

In 1978, Cruz ranked ninth of all position players with 5.3 bWAR, and fourth with 5.4 oWAR. Defensively, he appeared in 153 games and started 149 times in right field (1323 2⁄ 3 innings, .975) and twice at first base (13 1⁄ 3 innings, no errors). He was 178-for-565, ranking third in the NL in batting average with a .315/.376/.460 line, an NL-ninth 34 doubles, an NL-fourth nine triples, 10 home runs, and an NL-sixth 37 stolen bases in 46 attempts. He drew 57 walks, also striking out 57 times with 79 runs scored and another 83 driven home.

On May 20, Cruz totaled six RBI with three singles and a home run, scoring three runs in a 13-0 victory over Atlanta. On June 2, Cruz entered the final frame hitless with the Astros trailing the Cardinals, 1-0, then hit a two-run walk-off shot off John Denny in a soul-destroying 2-1 win against St. Louis. On June 9, Cruz hit a first-inning RBI-single, a fourth-inning triple with a tying-run scored, a fifth-inning go-ahead RBI-single with a stolen base and another run, and an eighth-inning three-run triple in an 11-7 victory over St. Louis.

On July 7, Cruz hit a lead-changing fourth-inning two-run homer against the Dodgers and singled in the seventh, in a 7-4 loss to Los Angeles. On July 17, he hit an eighth-inning lead-off single and an 11th-inning walk-off lead-off homer off Rawly Eastwick to top the Philadelphia Phillies, 2-1. On July 25, Cruz sent a game to extras with a ninth-inning two-out solo bomb against the Montreal Expos, in an eventual 3-2, 13-inning Houston win.

On July 28, Cruz collected another two-out ninth-inning game-tying RBI, this time with a single against the Mets. Houston walked off New York an inning later on an Elliott Maddox error in right field. On August 21, Cruz collected four RBI on three singles and a homer in an 8-3 victory over the Cubs. On September 5, he hit a game-tying ninth-inning RBI-double off Tom Seaver, scoring the walk-off game-winner on a Bob Watson sacrifice fly.

The 1979 campaign would see Cruz play in 157 contests, starting 156 of them in left field (1356 2⁄ 3 innings, .959, ranked second in the NL with 15 LF TZR). He slashed .289/.367/.421, going 161-for-558 with 33 doubles, seven triples, nine homers and an NL-eighth 36 stolen bases in 50 attempts. He drew 72 walks and struck out 66 times with 73 runs and 72 RBI.

On April 15, in the first game of a doubleheader, Cruz hit two singles and a home run for six total RBI in a 9-1 win over the Giants. On June 18, he hit four singles in a 3-2, 18-inning win over the Mets. On July 21, Cruz hit a second-inning RBI-single, hit a single, stole a base and scored a game-tying run in the fourth, singled, scored a base and scored a go-ahead run in the eighth inning of a 6-5 loss to the Bucs. The next day, Cruz hit a seventh-inning RBI-double then scored a game-tying run, followed by a ninth-inning go-ahead RBI-single. He was caught stealing, but his hit was the deciding factor in a 7-6 win against the Cards.

In 1980, Cruz received All-Star recognition for the first time, and actually received enough votes in the NL MVP Award race to finish third (behind Mike Schmidt and Gary Carter (and just in front of Dusty Baker...small world)). He appeared in an NL-seventh 160 games, and ranked fifth in hits by going 185-for-612. Defensively, he ranked second in the league with 16 outfield assists, starting 158 times in left field (1405 1⁄ 3 innings, .969). He slashed .302/.360/.426 with 29 doubles, seven triples, 11 home runs, and 36 stolen bases in 47 attempts. He drew 60 walks and struck out 66 times, with 79 runs and an NL-ninth 91 RBI.

On April 18, Cruz singled and scored in the second, drew a bases-loaded RBI-walk in the fifth, hit a single and scored a go-ahead seventh-inning run, and added an RBI-sacrifice fly in the eighth inning of a 7-4 victory over the Dodgers. On April 22, Cruz hit a single, a double, and a triple for five RBI in an 8-0 win over the Reds. On June 27, he singled in the first, singled and scored in the seventh, then hit a lead-changing eighth-inning two-run triple in a 5-4 win over the Reds. On June 30, he singled in the fourth, hit a game-tying solo shot in the top of the ninth, then hit a go-ahead solo home run in the 11th, only to lose to the Braves, 5-4 when Glenn Hubbard connected off Joe Sambito.

On August 22, Cruz singled and scored a game-tying run in the second, hit a game-tying RBI-single in the eighth, then singled in the 11th inning of a 3-2 12-inning win over the Cubs. On August 24, he hit a fourth-inning solo home run to open the scoring against the Cubs, then hit a go-ahead RBI-single in the eighth inning to defeat Chicago, 2-1. On September 10, he hit a single and scored in the third, singled, stole a base and scored a game-tying run in the seventh, and a 12th-inning walk-off solo home run to defeat the Dodgers, 6-5. In his first look at postseason play, Cruz was a decent six-for-15 with four RBI over five contests, in Houston’s five-game loss to the Phillies.

In 1981, Cruz appeared in an NL-fifth 107 games of the strike-shortened campaign, starting 104 times in left field (929 innings, .983). He slashed .267/.319/.425, going 109-for-409 with 16 doubles, five triples, an NL-10th 13 home runs, and five stolen bases in 12 attempts. He drew 35 walks and struck out 49 times, with 53 runs and 55 RBI.

On June 4, Cruz hit three singles and a solo home run in a 7-5 loss to San Diego. On August 30, he hit a third-inning go-ahead RBI-single and a 10th-inning walk-off RBI-single to defeat the Phillies, 5-4. On September 3, he hit a lead-changing sixth-inning two-run bomb, providing all of Houston’s offense in a 2-1 victory against the Expos. In five postseason games, Cruz collected multiple hits three times, going six-for-20 while Houston got stopped by the Dodgers in the NLDS.

Cruz appeared in 155 games for the 1982 Astros, starting 153 times in left field (1357 1⁄ 3 innings, .964). He went 157-for-570 with a .275/.342/.377 slashline, 27 doubles, two triples, nine home runs, and 21 stolen bases in 32 attempts. He drew 60 walks and struck out 67 times, with 62 runs and 68 RBI.

On April 29, Cruz hit an RBI-sacrifice fly in the first, singled in the fourth, hit a two-run game-tying triple in the fifth inning of a 9-6 loss to the Pirates. On June 23, he hit three singles and a double, with two runs and one RBI in a 9-8 loss to San Francisco. On July 5, he hit a first-inning RBI-double, a third-inning lead-changing two-run homer, and added a seventh-inning run in a 6-4 win against the Pirates. On August 2, trailing 4-3 with one out in the ninth, Cruz hit a two-run go-ahead double in a 6-4 triumph versus the Friars.

The 1983 season would see Cruz win a Silver Slugger for the first time. He appeared in 160 games, starting 158 times in left field (1417 1⁄ 3 innings, .979). He led the NL in hits, going 189-for-594, slashing .318/.385/.463 with 28 doubles, eight triples, 14 home runs, and 30 stolen bases in 46 attempts. He drew 65 walks and struck out 86 times, with 85 runs scored and 92 RBI.

On July 2, Cruz opened the scoring with a three-run fourth-inning home run and doubled in the sixth, in a 3-1 win against the Dodgers. Two days later, he singled in the second, drew a walk and scored in the sixth, and finished with a go-ahead solo home run in the eighth, in a 5-4 win against LA. On July 10, he hit two singles and two doubles, scoring twice and driving in a pair in a 7-5 loss to the Mets. Two days later, he hit a second-inning single, tied the game on a ground-ball two-run error in the third, later scoring a go-ahead run, and added a game-tying RBI-single with another run scored in the fifth inning of a 7-5 victory against Montreal.

On July 22, Cruz hit four singles with two runs and an RBI in an 11-8 win over the Expos. On August 7, he singled in the second and stole a base, hit a game-tying seventh-inning solo home run, then singled in the ninth, in a 2-1 win against San Francisco. On August 15, he hit a single and two home runs for five RBI in total, in a 9-1 victory against Cincinnati.

Three days later, Cruz singled in the first, singled again in the sixth, and hit a two-run, lead-changing seventh-inning single in a 5-4 loss to the Cardinals. On September 16, he hit three singles and a double with a run and an RBI in an 8-3 loss to the Reds. On September 20, he totaled six RBI in a 15-2 win over the Dodgers, with a single and a home run.

Cruz won another Silver Slugger in 1984, appearing in an NL-third 160 games, including 159 starts in left field (1397 2⁄ 3 innings, .976). He ranked sixth in BA and OBP, with a .312/.381/.462 slashline. He ranked fifth in the NL in hits, going 187-for-600 with an NL-10th 28 doubles, an NL-third 13 triples, 12 home runs, and 22 stolen bases in 30 attempts. He drew an NL-ninth 73 walks versus 68 strikeouts, with an NL-sixth 96 runs and an NL-seventh 95 RBI. Defensively, he started 159 times in left field (1397 2⁄ 3 innings, .976).

On April 21, Cruz singled and scored in the first, singled in the third, then hit a go-ahead solo home run in the eighth inning of a 4-3 win over the Braves. The next day, he hit four singles and one RBI in a 3-1 win over Atlanta. On June 6, he singled and scored in the second, then hit a go-ahead RBI-single in the 10th inning of a 4-3 loss to San Diego.

On June 26, Cruz singled in the fourth, singled and scored the game-tying run in the sixth, then added a two-run seventh-inning triple in a 10-5 win against Atlanta. On July 1, he hit three singles and a double with two RBI and four runs scored in a 13-1 win against the Phillies. On July 24, he hit a single and two solo home runs in a 10-3 victory against San Francisco. On September 4, he walked and scored in the second, hit a three-run homer in the fifth, and hit an RBI-single in the seventh inning in an 8-7 loss to Atlanta.

In 1985, Cruz made his second All-Star appearance, playing in 141 games for Houston. He started 136 games in left field (1193 innings, .972), and once in centerfield (nine innings, no errors). He slashed .300/.349/.426, going 163-for-544 with an NL-fifth 34 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, and 16 stolen bases in 21 attempts. He drew 43 walks and struck out 74 times with 69 runs and 79 RBI.

On April 24, Cruz hit an eighth-inning two-run game-tying single, in an 8-3 loss to the Reds. On July 22, he doubled and scored in the second and hit a lead-changing three-run seventh-inning home run in a 7-6 loss to Philadelphia. On August 2, he hit two singles and two doubles, driving one in and scoring three in a 12-0 win against the Friars. On September 22, he hit a first-inning double and scored, a fifth-inning RBI-single and scored a go-ahead run, then singled and stole a base in the eighth inning, in a 6-5 loss to the Reds.

In 1986, Cruz appeared in 141 games, including 131 starts in left field (1106 2⁄ 3 innings, .984). At the plate, he slashed .278/.351/.403, going 133-for-479 with 22 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, and three stolen bases in seven attempts. He drew 55 walks against 86 strikeouts, with 48 runs and 72 RBI.

On May 27, Cruz hit an eighth-inning game-tying RBI-triple, then scored the go-ahead run on an error in a 5-4 win against St. Louis. On July 21, he hit two singles, a double, and a home run with three RBI in an 8-7 victory over the Expos. On September 6, he hit a second-inning RBI-double and scored, then walked off the Cardinals with a come-from-behind two-run homer to defeat St. Louis, 7-6. On September 17, he hit a two-run fourth-inning home run and an eighth-inning three-run home run in a 6-1 win over Cincinnati.

The 1987 campaign would see Cruz appear in 126 games, starting 89 times in left field (783 2⁄ 3 innings, .984). He went 88-for-365, with a line of .241/.307/.400 with 17 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, and four stolen bases in five attempts. He drew 36 walks and struck out 65 times, with 47 runs and 38 RBI.

On June 1, Cruz singled in the second, then hit a go-ahead 10th-inning home run in a 6-5 victory against the Cubbies. On August 11, he hit a single and two homers with four RBI in a 7-3 victory against the Giants. The Astros granted Cruz his free agency following the season. Cruz spent 1988 with the New York Yankees (38 games, /.200/.273/.263, one home run, seven RBI.

Cruz eventually made his way to Houston’s coaching staff, serving for 14 seasons. He spent 1997 through 2010 with the staff, mostly at first base. SABR Bio