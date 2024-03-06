 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Houston Astros v Miami Marlins

Filed under:

Astros Crawfish Boil

Welcome to the Wednesday Boil.

By Kevin Kraczkowski
/ new
Chas McCormick
| Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Houston Astros News

Verlander (shoulder) needs time to build strength, will open season on IL

Small-town guy Trey Cabbage dreaming big with Astros this spring (Houston Chronicle)

Here’s how Astros next extension candidate might actually catch you by surprise (Sportsmap Houston)

We have the depth’: Analyzing Astros’ rotation after JV injury

Astros’ Alex Bregman could be at the center of uptick in Mets-Yankees free agency battles

AL West News

Blarts — Rangers spring training postcard: The afterglow of a World Series title (Dallas News)

Halos — Kepner: Shohei Ohtani, now surrounded by Dodgers magic, turns the page on Angels (The Athleitic)

M’s — Matt Brash returns to throwing after injury scare, but Mariners won’t rush rehab process (The Seattle Times)

A’s — New renderings of A’s stadium go viral

MLB News

Which fanbases are most excited for ‘24?

Ohtani, Trout hug it out before first spring meeting

New Top 30 Prospects lists revealed: AL and NL Central teams

Pirates tell Skenes he won’t make Opening Day roster

Here’s why this season’s MLB.TV is better than ever

Houston Astros Birthday

M-IF Clint Barmes (45)

