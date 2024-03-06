Astros Top Three Shortstop Base Prospects for 2024

As we inch closer to the 2024 season, I am going to give top three prospects at each position. This will be based on where they currently play and also where they may end up. This will culminate with my newly updated top 30 prospects before the season starts. This week, we are looking at the shortstop position.

Matthews was seen as one of the best athletes in the Big 10 going into the draft. The 21-year-old had a breakout junior season slashing .359/.481/.723 with 20 HR, 20 SB for Nebraska. He has a quick swing with strong exit velocities, even for his size. Scouts note he has 20-25 HR potential with good pull power, which helped him become a first round pick. He covers a lot of ground at shortstop and has a strong arm but also the potential to be a plus center fielder if he has to move positions. He has some swing and miss in his game but the other positives make up for it. He played in 35 games following the draft and had 4 homers, 18 stolen bases, and a .740 OPS in Single-A.

2023 Stats: 35 G, .208 BA/.365 OBP/.352 SLG, 6 2B, 4 HR, 11 RBI, 18 SB

Whitcomb was the Astros 5th round pick in the 2020 draft signing for just $56,000. Since joining the system, he has show his power with 77 homers in 350 games. He has some swing and miss to his game, but is a capable defender and has the ability to drive the ball to all fields. In 2023 Whitcomb started the year in Double-A and had 12 homers with a .886 OPS in 46 games before being promoted to Triple-A. For Sugar Land, he played in 87 games connecting on 23 homers which led the team. The 35 homers overall led all of minor league baseball. He also drove in 102 runs. Read more on him here.

2023 Stats: 133 G, .240 BA/.301 OBP/.470 SLG, 19 2B, 35 HR, 102 RBI, 20 SB

Kessinger, a former second round pick, has been in the system a while and had a solid year in 2023. In Triple-A, Kessinger slashed .283/.397/.435 in 54 games earning him a chance with the big league team. He played in 26 games including some crucial playoff games. While Whitcomb may have the higher ceiling, Kessinger has a solid floor that should get him more opportunities in a backup role on the infield.

2023 Stats: 56 G, .283 BA/.397 OBP/.429 SLG, 10 2B, 6 HR, 35 RBI, 2 SB