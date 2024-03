The Astros didn’t have a game yesterday, but they had some big performances in Sunday’s 5-1 win over the Mets. Jake Meyers has had an encouraging Spring with a 1.393 OPS and four doubles, including two on Sunday.

Yainer Diaz homered, and Jose Urquidy kept his Spring ERA at 0.00 with three scoreless innings.

Today Ronel Blanco hopes to keep his scoreless string intact starting on the mound today against the Mets.

Great lineup today. And it’s on TV.