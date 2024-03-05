Astros Pitchers Practice More Than Just Pitching

Pitchers throw the ball and utilize their skills to add velocity and make the ball move. But we also know that they are partly responsible for suppressing the opposition’s running game and they need to field their position well. Those non-pitching skills can be the difference between winning or losing ball games.

Spring training provides pitchers the time to practice these skills. Let’s look at how well the Astros’ pitchers performed skills that complement their main job of throwing the ball. With the MLB designing the rules to make it easier to steal bases, it’s probably more important now than ever.

Base Running Prevention

In Friday and Saturday spring games, the Astros allowed 11 stolen bases, which prompted some criticism in the game threads. Sure, the catchers are partly responsible for cutting down base stealers, but we also know that pitchers may hold the majority of responsibility for allowing stolen bases. And some of the Astros’ starting pitchers had difficulties in that area last year. Looking at that startling number of stolen bases in two games, we should point out, in fairness, that the games were at an early stage of spring training. And pitchers at that stage may be more focused on how well they are throwing than how well they hold runners.

So how have Astros’ pitchers helped control the running game in prior seasons? Fortunately, Baseball Savant unveiled a new statistic last year to evaluate how well pitchers control base runner advances.

The “Pitcher Base Advances Prevented” is more sophisticated than simply examining stolen base percent, and helps separate the pitcher’s responsibility for base running from the catcher’s. Savant explains this metric: “Each steal opportunity (currently runners at 1B only) is assigned a probability of being successful or not based on several inputs about the situation, most notably the speed of the runner. “Lead distance gained” expresses the distance gained by the runner between the pitcher’s first move and the release of the pitch.” In order to increase the sample size, I considered the metric over the period 2021 - 2023.

The good and the bad:

Framber Valdez is well above average on this metric at +5, which puts him in the top 50 pitchers at preventing base advances. I’m sure it’s helpful that Valdez is left handed. But I noticed last year that Valdez sometimes allowed base runners to advance from 2d to 3d base because he didn’t look the runner back. The new metric doesn’t account for most steals of 3d base. (As stated in the Statcast explanation, steal opportunities currently are limited to runners on 1b only.) In addition, Valdez fell off in this metric last year: he was below average at holding base runners in 2023 (-2).

The Astros are losing two of their best relievers at holding runners, Ryne Stanek and Phil Maton. It’s impressive that Maton was +4, despite the limited number of innings pitched. Hector Neris is also leaving through free agency, and he was below average at holding runners in 2023 (-2).

Ryan Pressly is also above average at holding runners (+3), and Bryan Abreu is average at holding runners (0). Josh Hader is new to the Astros, but it’s worth noting that the left hander has been reasonably good at holding base runners (+1).

Verlander and Bielak were slightly below average over this time period (-1). But it’s worth noting that Verlander is well above average at holding runners for his Astros career (+3). Verlander was above average (+1) on this metric in 2023, which included his time with the Mets.

Ronel Blanco has a small sample, but he was above average at holding runners in 2023 (+1). J.P. France also has a limited sample, and he was average at holding base runners (0).

How about the starters who may return later in the year? Although his innings have been limited by injury, Lance McCullers, Jr. has done well at holding runners (+3) during this time period. Luis Garcia is injured and also is expected to return later this season, but he is the opposite of McCullers. Garcia is -3 since 2021. Undoubtedly the “two-step” delivery didn’t help with the task of holding runners. So, we don’t know how well he will hold runners without the two-step action.

Now for the bad. Jose Urquidy (-6), Cristian Javier (-6), Rafael Montero (-7), and Hunter Brown (-8) were all poor at holding base runners. Brown accumulated the worst counting stat for this metric on the 2021 - 2023 Astros, even though he has only pitched about one and a quarter seasons.

For all stolen base opportunities, Hunter Brown averaged a runner distance from 1b of 15 feet when he released the ball, which was 10th worst in MLB. Brown had to navigate some complex situations as a rookie. About mid-way through 2023 Brown tweaked his delivery from the stretch in order to improve the consistency of his body movements. Brown admitted that he wasn’t always comfortable with the new delivery, but that’s just something you have to pitch through. One can imagine that he had to deal with a lot, trying to suppress the running game on top of the change in delivery. Hopefully spring training is a less pressurized environment to address these issues.

Pitcher Fielding

I think we can all remember poor pitcher fielding plays in the past two seasons which were very consequential—sometimes leading to a game loss. It’s too bad we don’t have a metric entitled “the wheels are coming off.”

Comparing pitcher fielding metrics is a somewhat less conclusive because of the sample size—that is, the number of batted balls handled by the pitchers is relatively small. I examined the Astros’ current pitchers in a two year sample (2022 - 2023) based on the Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) metric. For the pitchers, these results also are similar, if not identical, to the Statcast Outs Above Average (OAA) metric.

Three pitchers are slightly above average: Bryan Abreu (+1), Brandon Bielak (+1), and Ronel Blanco (+1).

The following pitchers were well below average (more than two runs below average): Jose Urquidy (-2), Rafael Montero (-3), Framber Valdez (-3), and Cristian Javier (-2).

Justin Verlander and Hunter Brown were slightly below average (-1). The remaining pitchers were average (0). Josh Hader didn’t play for the Astros, but he was a slightly above average fielder (+1) for his career.

Hopefully the Astros’ pitchers get plenty of Pitchers Fielding Practice this spring. The pitchers’ fielding can make a big difference, particuarly for big moments in the game.