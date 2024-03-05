Everystros CXVIII: César Cedeño

Everystros CXVIII

4. César Cedeño (Bagwell score 91.82) is a six-foot-two right-handed centerfielder/first baseman from Santo Domingo, DR. Born on February 25, 1951, he reached the majors for the first time with Houston in 1970 at the age of 19. In 90 games in total, Cedeño started 75 times in centerfield (656 innings, .964) and 14 times in right field (130 innings, .969). As a hitter, Cedeño went 110-for-355, slashing .310/.340/.451 with 21 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 17 stolen bases in 21 attempts. He drew 15 walks and struck out 57 times, scoring 46 runs and collecting 42 RBI. On August 29, he hit a first-inning go-ahead RBI-sacrifice fly, added a single and a game-tying run in the third, and in the 10th, he hit a walk-off RBI single, bringing Jim Wynn home with the winning run to defeat the New York Mets, 9-8. Cedeño finished fourth in the NL Rookie of the Year Award voting.

In 1971, Cedeño played in an NL-second 161 games, starting 119 times in centerfield (1077 innings, no errors), 19 times in right field (193 innings, .930), eight times in left field (79 innings, .950), and zero times at first base (three innings, no errors). At the plate, he went 161-for-611, with a .264/.293/.398 slashline, a major league leading 40 doubles, six triples, 10 home runs, and an NL-10th 20 stolen bases in 29 attempts. He drew 25 walks and struck out 102 times with 85 runs and 81 RBI.

On April 10, Cedeño singled in the fourth, then singled and scored a game-tying run in the ninth, in an eventual walk-off 2-1 win against the Chicago Cubs. The next day, he singled, stole a base and scored in the first, then hit a two-run fourth-inning triple, and a sixth-inning RBI-sacrifice fly in a 7-4 win over Chicago. On June 1, he hit a first-inning single, a third-inning game-tying two-run homer, a single and a run in the fifth, then a double and another run in the seventh, in a 7-6 victory over the Atlanta Braves. On June 28, he hit a fourth-inning solo home run, a fifth-inning RBI-single, a seventh-inning game-tying RBI-triple, then scored a go-ahead run in a 6-4 win over Atlanta, in the second game of a doubleheader. On July 26, he hit a game-tying eighth-inning RBI-double, a 10th-inning go-ahead RBI-double and scored, then hit a 15th-inning double and scored the go-ahead run in a 7-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. On September 2, he hit a first-inning double and scored, then he clubbed a fifth-inning inside-the-park grand slam to take a three-run lead, and added an eighth-inning single for good measure in a 9-3 triumph against the Los Angeles Dodgers. On September 19, he collected four singles in a 5-4, 11-inning win against the Cincinnati Reds.

In 1972, Cedeño made the All-Star Team for the first time, and also took home his first Gold Glove. He ranked fourth in the NL at 8.0 bWAR, and second with a 7.6 oWAR. He ranked fourth in BA, sixth in OBP and fourth in SLG, with a line of .320/.385/.537, He recorded the sixth most hits in the NL, going 179-for 559 with a major league-leading 39 doubles, an NL-third eight triples, 22 home runs, and an NL-third 55 stolen bases in 76 attempts. He drew 56 walks and struck out 62 times, with an NL-fifth 13 runs and 82 RBI. On defense, he appeared exclusively in centerfield, starting 136 times (1217 1⁄ 3 innings, .981).

On April 23, Cedeño recorded his first five-hit game, with four singles and a double, with two runs and three RBI in a 13-7 victory over the San Francisco Giants. On May 14, he hit a game-tying two-run shot in the first inning, in an eventual 7-6 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. On June 11, he drew a walk and stole a base in the first, hit a third-inning RBI-triple to open the scoring, and hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the seventh inning of a 4-2 win over the Mets. On June 18, he hit a single, two doubles and a home run with three runs and two RBI in a 10-0 win against the Phillies. The next day, he drew a walk and stole a base in the first, then doubled and scored the first run of the game in the seventh inning of a 3-0 win against the Mets. On June 22, he hit three singles and a solo home run in a 9-5 victory over the Reds. On July 18, he singled in the third, then hit a lead-changing two-run inside-the-park homer, adding a single in the eighth inning of a win over the St. Louis Cardinals, 11-3. On July 30, in the second game of a matched set, he hit a first-inning triple, drew a walk and scored the game-tying run in the eighth, then drew another walk in the 10th inning, stole second, then scored the walk-off game-winner in a 4-3 triumph against the San Diego Padres. On August 2, he recorded a cycle, scoring three runs with four RBI in a 10-1 win over Cincinnati. On August 14, he walked and stole a first-inning base, hit a sixth-inning two-run game-tying single, adding an insurance run later in the inning, and singled and stole another base in the eighth inning of a 7-5 win against the Giants. On August 21, he hit a game-tying sixth-inning solo home run and a game-tying eighth-inning RBI-double in a 4-2 loss to the Mets. On August 26, he hit a seventh-inning solo home run, finishing the night with a two-run walk-off double to defeat the Montreal Expos, 6-5. On September 17, he hit a third-inning RBI-groundout, a fourth-inning two-run triple, and a lead-changing seventh-inning two-run double, scoring a pair of runs later in a 15-11 win over the Dodgers. On September 29, he doubled in the fourth, singled, stole a base and scored the game-tying run in the sixth, and singled in the ninth inning of a 5-2 win against the Friars.

In 1973, Cedeño appeared in 139 games for Houston, starting 135 times in centerfield (1174 2⁄ 3 innings, .981). He made his second appearance in the All-Star Game and won his second Gold Glove, ranking fifth in the NL for bWAR for position players, with 7.4. He ranked second in batting average and fifth in SLG, with a .320/.376/.537 slashline. He was 168-for-525 with an NL-sixth 35 doubles, two triples, 25 homers, and an NL-third 56 stolen bases in 71 attempts. He drew 41 walks and struck out 79 times, with 86 runs and 70 RBI.

On Opening Day, April 6, Cedeño doubled in the sixth, tripled in the 11th, and a 13th-inning go-ahead RBI-double in a 2-1 win over Atlanta. Two days later, he hit a single, two doubles, and a home run with two RBI and three runs in a 10-3 win over the Braves. On April 16, he reached on an error in the eighth while Jim Wynn scored a game-tying run. He singled in the 11th and singled again in the 13th, while the Dodgers topped the Astros, 2-1. On April 29, he hit a ninth-inning single and scored the walk-off game-winning run on a Tom Walker balk for a 4-3 win over the Expos. On May 4, he hit three singles and a solo home run, scoring three times in a 9-5, 14-inning win over the Mets. On May 16, he hit a game-tying first-inning solo homer, a sixth-inning single with a stolen base, and an eighth-inning game-tying RBI-single in a 5-2 loss to the Braves. On June 10, he hit two homers with five RBI in a 7-1 win over the Bucs. On July 8, he hit a fourth-inning solo home run, a sixth-inning two-run game-tying homer, and a ninth-inning single with a go-ahead run in a 9-7 win against the Expos. On August 11, he drew a walk and scored a game-tying run in the seventh, in an eventual 6-4 win against the Cubs. On September 4, he singled, stole a base and scored in the first inning, then tied the score with a two-run ninth-inning home run in a 10-inning, 12-7 loss to the Reds.

In 1974, Cedeño made the All-Star Team and won another Gold Glove, both for the third time. He played an NL-fifth 160 games, starting 157 times in center (1385 2⁄ 3 innings, .993). As a hitter, he was 164-for-610 with 29 doubles, five triples, an NL-fifth 26 home runs, and an NL-fourth 57 stolen bases in 74 attempts. He drew 64 walks and struck out 103 times with 95 runs and an NL-sixth 102 RBI.

On April 22, Cedeño hit two home runs with five RBI in a 7-0 win over the Braves. On May 18, he hit a fourth-inning solo home run, a sixth-inning single with a stolen base and a go-ahead run, and a seventh-inning RBI-double in a 7-6 victory against Cincinnati. Two days later, he hit a first-inning RBI-double and scored, a second-inning single with a stolen base, a fourth-inning single, and a sixth-inning single with a stolen base in an 8-6 loss to San Diego. On May 31, he hit three singles and a solo home run, scoring three times in a 7-1 victory over the Mets. On July 4, he hit a lead-changing three-run eighth-inning home run and a 10th-inning go-ahead RBI-double to top the Braves, 4-3. On July 26, he hit a first-inning RBI-single, a third-inning go-ahead solo homer, and a lead-changing two-run homer in the seventh inning of an 8-7 win over Los Angeles. On September 13, he hit a lead-changing two-run single in a 5-4 win over the Giants.

The 1975 season would see Cedeño win his fourth Gold Glove in centerfield and appear in 131 games, starting all of them in centerfield (1156 1⁄ 3 innings, .982). He slashed a .288/.371/.440 line, going 144-for-500 with 31 doubles, three triples, 13 home runs, and an NL-fourth 50 stolen bases in 67 attempts. He drew 62 walks, struck out 52 times, and scored an NL-seventh 93 runs with 63 RBI.

On May 10, Cedeño hit a third-inning RBI-double, a fifth-inning double, a seventh-inning single, and an eighth-inning single with a run scored in an 8-7 loss to Montreal. On June 25, he hit a first-inning home run and a seventh-inning go-ahead RBI-triple in a 5-4 victory against the Dodgers. On August 23, he hit four singles and scored twice with one RBI in a 14-12 win against the Cubs. On August 30, he hit a third-inning two-run homer to open the scoring and a fifth-inning go-ahead two-run homer in a 7-4 win against the Pirates. On September 8, he hit a two-run first-inning double and scored, a third-inning solo home run, and an eighth-inning lead-changing three-run homer in a 9-6 win over the Braves. On September 16, he hit four singles and scored three runs in a 5-1 win against the Reds. On September 19, he hit an 11th-inning game-tying home run to help top the Dodgers, 6-5.

Cedeño returned to the All-Star Team in 1976, and played in 150 games in total, winning his fifth-straight Gold Glove. He started 145 times in center (1276 1⁄ 3 innings, .980). He slashed .297/.357/.454, going 171-for-575 with 26 doubles, five triples, 18 home runs, and an NL-third 58 stolen bases in 73 attempts. He drew 55 walks and struck out 51 times, scoring a league-third 89 times with 83 RBI.

On April 18, in the first-half of a double-header, Cedeño hit a lead-changing three-run home run, providing most of Houston’s offense in a 4-2 win against San Diego. On July 2, in the first game of a twin-bill, he singled and scored in the first, singled in the third, singled in the ninth, and hit a two-run go-ahead 14th-inning home run in a win against the Reds, 10-8. In the second game, he hit a first-inning single, a fourth-inning double with a run, and an eighth-inning go-ahead two-run double in a 3-2 win over Cincinnati. On August 9, he hit his second career cycle, scoring four times and driving in five in a 13-4 win against the Cardinals, 13-4. On September 24, he hit three singles and a double with two RBI in a 14-5 triumph against San Francisco.

In 1977, Cedeño played in 141 games, starting 136 times in center (1184 2⁄ 3 innings, .997). He slashed .279/.346/.457, going 148-for-530 with an NL-seventh 36 doubles, eight triples, 14 home runs, and an NL-second 61 stolen bases in 75 attempts. He drew 47 walks and struck out 50 times, with 92 runs and 71 RBI.

On July 10, Cedeño singled in the sixth and hit a game-tying three-run triple in the seventh inning of a 6-5 win against the Reds. On July 25, he hit an eighth-inning RBI-triple, then stole home to tie the game in an eventual 9-7 loss to the Cubs. On August 6, in the first half of a double-header, he hit two homers for four RBI in a 4-1 win against the Cards. On August 11, he hit a game-tying two-run double in the fourth, a game-tying RBI-double in the seventh, then scored a go-ahead run, and added an eighth-inning double to top the Giants, 7-5. On September 12, he hit a single, a triple, and a pair of moonshots in a 7-2 win against the Reds. The next day, he hit two singles, a triple, and a home run with three RBI in a 13-4 win over Cincinnati. On September 27, he hit a homer with three singles for a total of four RBI in a 7-5 win versus the Braves.

The 1978 season would see Cedeño restricted to 50 games, starting all of them in center field (433 2⁄ 3 innings, .987). He slashed .281/.333/.453, going 54-for-192 with eight doubles, two triples, seven home runs, and 23 stolen bases in 25 attempts. He drew 15 walks and struck out 24 times with 31 runs and 23 RBI. On June 12, he hit an eighth-inning lead-changing three-run single, in a 6-5 victory over the Pirates.

In 1979, Cedeño went 123-for-470 in 132 games, slashing .262/.348/.374 with 27 doubles, four triples, six home runs, and 30 stolen bases in 43 attempts. He drew 64 walks and struck out 52 times, with 57 runs and 54 RBI. Defensively, he started 90 times at first base (789 2⁄ 3 innings, .981) and 39 times in center field (336 innings, no errors).

On April 11, Cedeño hit a three-run go-ahead fifth-inning home run and a single with a run scored in a 1-3 victory against the Dodgers. On May 20, in the second game of a double-header, he hit an eighth-inning lead-changing two-run fly ball error, then scored a run later in the inning, in a 6-3 win over the Padres. On August 26, he hit three singles, a double, and a triple, in a 4-1 win against the Phils.

The 1980 season would see Cedeño start in 136 games in centerfield out of his 137 overall appearances (1188 2⁄ 3 innings, .978). He ranked fifth in BA and second in OBP with a .309/.389/.465 slashline, with 32 doubles, eight triples, 10 home runs, and 48 stolen bases in 63 attempts. He drew 66 walks and struck out 72 times, scoring 71 runs and collecting 73 RBI.

On April 14, Cedeño singled in the first, singled, stole a base, and scored in the third, then hit an RBI-double in the fourth. In the ninth, he hit a single, stole a base, and scored the walk-off game-winner in a 5-4 victory over the Braves. On June 24, he singled, stole a base and scored in the second, hit a third-inning RBI-single and stole a base, hit a game-tying RBI-double in the fifth, singled in the ninth and doubled in the 12th, scoring the walk-off game-winner in a 5-4 win over the Dodgers. On July 18, he hit three singles and a double in a 5-4, 11-inning loss to the Expos. On July 22, he hit a game-tying third-inning RBI-triple and scored a go-ahead run, then singled and stole a base in the fifth inning of a 6-5 victory over the Mets. On August 3, he hit a third-inning game-tying RBI-single, a fifth-inning single, and a 10th-inning solo home run in a 3-2 victory over the Mets. On September 10, he singled, stole a base and scored in the fifth, singled in the seventh, singled in the ninth, and singled in the 11th in a 6-5 win against the Dodgers. In Houston’s first ever trip to the playoffs, he was two-for-11 with one RBI in three games.

In 1981, Cedeño played in 82 games, with 45 starts at first base (384 innings, .991) and 34 starts in centerfield (299 1⁄ 3 innings, .988). He slashed .271/.321/.382, going 83-for-306 with 19 doubles, five home runs, and 12 stolen bases in 19 attempts. He drew 24 walks and struck out 31 times with 42 runs and 34 RBI.

On April 13, Cedeño hit a game-tying eighth-inning RBI-double and a 10th-inning single in a 2-1, 10-inning loss to the Braves. On September 4, he hit two singles and two doubles with three RBI and two runs scored in a 5-0 victory against the Expos.

On December 18, 1981, Houston traded Cedeño to the Reds for Ray Knight. Cedeño played four seasons for the Reds (429 games, .265/.323/.393, 30 home runs, 173 RBI), one for the Cardinals (28 games, .434/.463/.750, six home runs, 19 RBI), and one for the Dodgers (37 games, .231/.294/.282, six RBI).