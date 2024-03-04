Some Spring Training Thoughts

When it comes to Spring Training, I’d like to think that I have a fairly level head about it. Good, bad, or somewhere in between, I don’t tend to get all worked up a player’s performance this time of the year. Sure, there are instances when excitement or panic is likely warranted, but evidence is usually required. A new pitch, for example, would draw attention. A different batting stance (hello, Jeremy Peña). Insert your favorite best shape of their lives joke. Noticeable change in velocity, in either direction. Injuries. Spring Training is also a time for players to try some adjustments, which was why I wasn’t terribly down on Framber Valdez following his first start of camp. It is more about keeping your expectations realistic.

But there are moments when I feel like I downplay a potential development simply due to the Spring Training caveat becoming too much of a crutch in my head. Is there anything within the results that I tend to gloss over in the past simply due to this thought? Probably so. With limited video and public data coming from West Palm Beach, the surface-level results have become my initial guide into how to view performance in camp. I don’t love it as I’d like to have more data in front of me, but you have to work with what you have. Below are three players that have caught my eye and likely your eye as well.

Cristian Javier

Out of any Astros player in camp, Javier is the one that I would prefer to have 2024 data on. Release point issues were a well-documented problem for him last season. Sure, we’re limited to a single start on Saturday, but it does sound like the right-hander was pleased with his progress on that front. It also helps that his velocity was more in the 92-94 MPH range rather than 90-92 MPH as it was in camp last year.

The running game remains an issue with the Cardinals stealing three bases early, though. And while I tend to take any “best of their life” opinions with a grain of salt, Javier dropping 15 pounds during the offseason doesn’t appear inconsequential with how he felt releasing the ball.

Jake Meyers

Hitting .444 across 13 plate appearances in camp honestly doesn’t mean much, even if three of those four hits were doubles. While it is likely a nice feeling for a player to feel like he is performing well at the moment, it is also a stat not to single out as a reason this player will succeed in the coming season.

But for someone like Meyers, who received a vote of confidence from the organization in the offseason, a strong start to camp isn’t something to easily brush aside. We all know what he could do when given the opportunity. 2022 was a lost cause due to his recovery from shoulder surgery. 2023 was irregular. 2024 is likely his last opportunity to prove himself as a potential regular, at least in Houston. In that sense, Meyers’s performance so far has been encouraging, with him also drawing four walks compared to striking out only twice so far in camp. To be clear, there isn’t enough here to draw any long-term conclusions, but considering the context of his situation, this is the kind of start Meyers honestly needed.

Rhett Kouba

Although he was among the first round of roster cuts in camp, Rhett Kouba has been noticed. On the surface level, Kouba faced 15 hitters and struck out five, limiting those guys to one hit and a lone walk. A solid showing, in all honesty, even if we discount for context. But I’d argue that Spring Training is best suited for players like Kouba, who are part of the organization’s depth but aren’t always considered a highly touted prospect. A strong impression in camp, however, could go a long way during a 162-game season.

Kouba doesn’t have a true standout pitch in his arsenal, but there are some intriguing aspects to his profile. As noted by MLB Pipeline, Kouba’s pitches work better than what they are graded, especially with his four-seam fastball that has only topped out at 94 MPH in the past but thrives due to its height and approach angle. He is someone to watch if Houston’s depth is tested again this season, especially if J.P. France has any hiccups. Kouba looks like another pitcher who could, for lack of a better term, come out of nowhere to throw some valuable innings.