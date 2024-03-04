 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
New York Mets v Houston Astros

Filed under:

Astros Crawfish Boil: March 4, 2024

Welcome to the Monday Boil.

By Kevin Kraczkowski
/ new
Alex Bregman
| Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Houston Astros News

Astros’ sporadic building of starting pitching through the draft (Chipalatta)

Spring Training Word for the Day – Relax (Chipalatta)

Why Chas McCormick is playing loose at Astros spring training (Chron)

Astros GM doesn’t expect to sign Snell: ‘We’re ready to go’ (The Score)

Brown Downplays Astros’ Pursuit Of Pitching Additions (MLBTR)

Alex Bregman Rumors: Yankees linked to Astros All-Star as potential permanent fix at 3B, per insider (Sportskeeda) — Just, no.

AL West News

A’s — JP Sears sharp in A’s win, appears on track to start Opening Night (The Mercury News)

M’s — Seattle Mariners’ standouts from first week of spring training (Seattle Sports)

Halos — MLB rumors: Blake Snell expected to sign with Angels or Giants (ClutchPoints)

Mall Cops — Bubba Ho’opi’i-Tuionetoa progressing in Rangers organization (KHON2)

MLB News

One true standout prospect for all 30 teams

In 2016, I snagged a Vogt homer. In 2024, I asked him about it

Could this NL contender swoop in to sign Snell?

Mound gets the assist on this wacky play at the plate

Sunday Notes: Daulton Varsho Goes Pull-Side, Thinks Low and Hard (FG)

The Weakest Spots Among Better-Positioned Contenders (FG)

Good call, MLB: Jen Pawol merits chance to umpire at highest level (Houston Chronicle)

Houston Astros Birthdays

2B Andy Mota (58)

C Will Bush (20)

RHP Ray Gaither (26)

Spring Training Game Thread. March 3, 2024, 12:10 CT. Astros @ Mets

Houston Astros History

Everystros: José Altuve

spring Training Game Thread. March 2, 2024, 12:05 CT. Cardinals @ Astros

Loading comments...