Astros Get Swept In a Heartbreaker

The first rule of baseball mindset is: “Concern yourself with what you can control and forget the results.”

Hopefully, the Astros can forget this game —and this series — and move on.

In terms of what can be controlled, contact, the Astros outhit the Yankees in every game of this series according to the Statcast statistic, xBA, even the 7-1 loss Saturday. The xBA for the Astros of the four games averaged was .308. For the Yankees, it was only .224.

But especially forget today’s ninth inning. Down 4-3, the Astros didn’t go down easily. Singles by Jeremy Pena and pinch hitter Victor Caratini to lead off against closer Clay Holmes put runners on first and second with no outs.

Jose Altuve, who homered and doubled earlier, hit a scorcher down the third base line, but Yankee third baseman Jon Berti robbed him of a walk-off double. Yordan Alvarez came up next and missed a double of his own on a ball six inches foul. He did manage a 390 ft flyout to Aaron Judge in center, advancing the runner to third with two outs.

Kyle Tucker then scorched a liner to left field that Alex Verdugo caught after a running slide.

Three, really four times, Astros bats did their job. Each time, they failed to get results.

Baseball.

Yankees 4-3.

There were other reasons to find hope in this losing effort. One was starter J.P. France. Although the box score says three runs in 5.2 innings, the runs mostly came on lucky contact. (Unlike the outs the Astros made in the ninth)

Despite France’s precision pitching, the Yankees took a lucky early lead in the second inning following a Giancarlo Stanton double and a Jose Trevino bloop single off the glove of first baseman Jon Singleton.

However, Jose Altuve tied the score in the bottom of the third with a Crawford Box special, his first homer of the young season.

However, the Yankees took another lead in the fourth on another seeing-eye bloop single, this one by Jon Berti in front of right fielder Kyle Tucker, scoring Tony Rizzo. They added another run in the fifth on a walk, a Juan Soto single, and an Aaron Judge sac fly.

But the Astros showed their first late-game life of the season in the bottom of the sixth, tying the score at 3-3. It started with Altuve scoring on a Kyle Tucker double after leading off with a double of his own. Tucker then scored on a Yainer Diaz smoker up the middle off reliever Jonathon Loaisiga, in for Yank starter Clarke Schmidt. Jeremy Pena ended the threat with a bases-loaded groundout.

Schmidt’s line was as follows: 5.1 IP, seven hits, three runs, five Ks.

In the seventh, the Astros stranded Jose Altuve at third after a walk and a throwing error on a steal attempt.

The Astros' middle relief gave us more reason to hope in the sixth through eighth innings, with Tay Scott and Bryan Abreu pitching 2.1 scoreless innings. Although Abreu gave up two hits, he looked much improved, impressively striking out Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

Unfortunately, the Astros’ invincible closer Josh Hader was today’s culprit, giving up a bloop single to Gleyber Torres and an RBI opposite-field single to — who else — Juan Soto. His OPS in the series was 1.365.

When I said before the game that Hader would not get any saves this year, I didn’t mean he would be the losing pitcher in his new team’s fourth game.

Although the middle relief has been the culprit for most of this series, today, the offense continued its struggles even when the starting pitching and middle relief kept the game close. Right now, Jose Altuve, Yainer Diaz, and Jeremy Pena are carrying the team offensively, with almost no production from Yordan Alvarez, Jose Abreu, Alex Bregman, and Chas McCormick. This team should manage more than two homers in four games against a very average Yankees pitching staff.

What happens when they face the Mariners’ staff?

But that’s for later. Tomorrow the Astors face the Blue Jays.

Will Josh Hader get a save in Minute Maid? Will the Astros ever win another game at home? Stay tuned.

Here’s how the Astros “lost” the game in the ninth. Does anyone remember the 2018 ALCS?

The Astros open their second series of the year against George Springer and the Blue Jays. Game time 7:10. Spring sensation Ronel Blanco takes the hill for the Stros.

Box score HERE.