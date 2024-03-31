Will Josh Hader get any saves this year?

Relax.

There are six other teams with bullpen ERA’s worse than the Astros so far. And nine teams with a worse bullpen SIERA.

But if this continues, (big if) a team with a bullpen that allows 8.03 runs/nine innings isn’t going anywhere. When you take closer Josh Hader out of the equation, the remaining relievers have a combined ERA of 9.80.

The Astros have lost their first three games to the Yankees, and the bullpen has blown three leads. (Granted, the offense has its own share of blame) Yes, the Yankees are a juggernaut, but not so much when they faced Cristian Javier and Hunter Brown, both good, but not great pitchers. So far, the bullpen, besides Hader, has been throwing batting practice.

Part of the problem is that most of the staff are AAA or, at best, AAAA pitchers from whom you could not reasonably expect anything better. The only answer is to get Verlander and Urquidy back from IL and put two of them back where they belong.

What is most concerning is the complete ineptitude of Bryan Abreu and Ryan Pressly. I wrote previously of my concerns about Abreu’s complete inability to get outs during Spring Training. The next day, he gave up two runs in one inning to the...Space Cowboys. If they send him down to regain his touch, they’d better send him to Ashville the way he’s pitching now. After his two-day suspension he was promptly handed a lead against the Yankees and allowed three runs, more of the same from the Spring.

I think there’s a reason the Astros signed Josh Hader this year, other than he’s a shiny new thing. Last year’s closer, Ryan Pressly showed signs of decline last year, with five losses and six blown saves. His ERA and most peripherals were about a point higher last year compared to recent averages as well. So far, Pressly has allowed two runs in two innings. Pressly is 35 years old. Has Father Time triumphed yet again?

Abreu, Pressly, and Hader were supposed to make the Astros unbeatable with a lead after the sixth inning. So far, with the first two of this trio ensconced in the seventh and eighth innings, it looks like the Astros can’t possibly win.

Will Josh Hader get any saves this year?