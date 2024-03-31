 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Astros Prospect Report: March 30th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at Philadelphia Phillies
Mar 8, 2024; Clearwater, Florida, USA; Houston Astros centerfielder Joey Loperfido (83) prepares for batting practice before the spring training game against the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer
Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below!

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (1-1) lost 8-6 (BOX SCORE)

Loperfido started out fast again putting the Space Cowboys on the board in the first inning with another 2 run HR. They got another run in the 3rd on a Whitcomb RBI single. Tamarez got the start and was solid until he ran into trouble in the 5th. He ended up allowing 5 runs over 4.1 innings. Loperfido tied the game in the 8th with a 2 run HR. In the bottom of thee 8th, Round Rock regained the lead scoring 3 runs. The offense got one back in the 9th but Bastidas was robbed of a game tying homer to end the game as Sugar Land fell 8-6.

Note: Loperfido has 3 homers in 2 games.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks - Season Opener April 5th
A+: Asheville Tourists - Season Opener April 5th
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers - Season Opener April 5th

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Rhett Kouba - 1:05 CT

CC: N/A

AV: N/A

FV: N/A

More From The Crawfish Boxes

Loading comments...