Astros Prospect Report: March 30th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below!

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (1-1) lost 8-6 (BOX SCORE)

Loperfido started out fast again putting the Space Cowboys on the board in the first inning with another 2 run HR. They got another run in the 3rd on a Whitcomb RBI single. Tamarez got the start and was solid until he ran into trouble in the 5th. He ended up allowing 5 runs over 4.1 innings. Loperfido tied the game in the 8th with a 2 run HR. In the bottom of thee 8th, Round Rock regained the lead scoring 3 runs. The offense got one back in the 9th but Bastidas was robbed of a game tying homer to end the game as Sugar Land fell 8-6.

Note: Loperfido has 3 homers in 2 games.

Misael Tamarez , RHP: 4.1 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

4.1 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 6 K Drew Strotman , RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K Bryan King , LHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K Joel Kuhnel, RHP: 1.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

