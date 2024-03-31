Astros Prospect Report: March 30th

Another day of minor league action is in the books. See the results below!
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (1-1) lost 8-6 (BOX SCORE)
Loperfido started out fast again putting the Space Cowboys on the board in the first inning with another 2 run HR. They got another run in the 3rd on a Whitcomb RBI single. Tamarez got the start and was solid until he ran into trouble in the 5th. He ended up allowing 5 runs over 4.1 innings. Loperfido tied the game in the 8th with a 2 run HR. In the bottom of thee 8th, Round Rock regained the lead scoring 3 runs. The offense got one back in the 9th but Bastidas was robbed of a game tying homer to end the game as Sugar Land fell 8-6.
Note: Loperfido has 3 homers in 2 games.
- Will Wagner, 1B: 1-for-4, R
- Corey Julks, LF: 1-for-4, R, 2B
- Joey Loperfido, CF: 2-for-4, 2 R, 2 HR, 4 RBI
- Trey Cabbage, RF: 0-for-3, R, BB, SB
- Shay Whitcomb, 2B: 1-for-3, R, RBI, BB
- David Hensley, 3B: 1-for-3, 2B, BB
- Pedro León, DH: 1-for-4, RBI
- Misael Tamarez, RHP: 4.1 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 BB, 6 K
- Drew Strotman, RHP: 1.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K
- Bryan King, LHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
- Joel Kuhnel, RHP: 1.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks - Season Opener April 5th
A+: Asheville Tourists - Season Opener April 5th
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers - Season Opener April 5th
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Rhett Kouba - 1:05 CT
CC: N/A
AV: N/A
FV: N/A
