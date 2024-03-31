Bullpen Blows Another One, Astros Drop Third Straight to Yankees

The Astros had eight losing streaks of three games or more in 2023. The first of those streaks occurred fairly early in the season, dropping a finale against the White Sox in the opening series followed by losing two games to the Tigers. Naturally, the optics surrounding any three-game skid are never great. No one likes to see their favorite team lose, especially multiple games in a row. But a three-game skid, even to start the season, isn’t the end of the world. That’s the good news for this year’s Astros.

Thankfully, there are still 159 games left in the season, so it isn’t time to panic...yet. But that doesn’t take the sting away from the club’s third consecutive loss to the Yankees to open the 2024 campaign. Below are some numbers through the first three games — and one even further beyond — that don’t paint a rosy picture of this team.

8 runs scored in three games

4 runs scored in the last 25 innings

No extra-base hits for Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker

Bullpen has allowed 11 earned runs

0-3 for the first time since 2011

7-23 in the last 30 games at Minute Maid Park, dating back to August 19

Sooner or later, positive regression has to occur, especially at home. The Astros are too talented overall to continue this recent trend. Of course, that is easier said than done. But there were some positive indicators in this Saturday game, specifically Hunter Brown, who held New York scoreless across four innings, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out five. Needing 88 pitches to make it through four innings is a concern, but Brown’s arsenal looked sharp for the majority of his outing.

Ump Cam of Hunter Brown's DISGUSTING cutter



Seth Martinez and Parker Mushinski both threw a scoreless inning. Josh Hader, for some reason or another, pitched again with a two-run deficit but also threw a scoreless inning. Mauricio Dubón drove in two. Victor Caratini scored a run in the fifth. In terms of positive news, that is about the extent of it.

Unfortunately, there also was plenty of bad in this game. Bryan Abreu and Ryan Pressly combined to allow four earned runs, which cost Houston the game. Jose Altuve, Alvarez, Tucker, and Alex Bregman were a combined 2-for-15 with a double from Bregman and a walk by Alvarez. Jeremy Peña’s home run drought continues. The defense still needs work. José Abreu is still waiting on his first hit. The past two losses in particular are tough to stomach as this club had its chances late in both of those games, or at least until the bullpen came in. Perhaps Sunday’s game with J.P. France on the mound can help jumpstart this club’s season.