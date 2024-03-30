 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Astros Prospect Report: March 29th

See how the prospects performed last night.

By Jimmy Price
/ new
MLB: Spring Training-St. Louis Cardinals at Houston Astros
Feb 25, 2024; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; Houston Astros outfielder Joey Loperfido (83) hits a single against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Minor league baseball is back! Below are the results from day one of the season!

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (1-0) won 4-2 (BOX SCORE)

Loperfido got the season started right putting the Space Cowboys on the board in the first inning with a 2 run HR. In the 2nd inning, Hamilton connected on an RBI double for the third run. Arrighetti got the start and went 4.1 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. The Space Cowboys got another run in the 5th on a Loperfido sac fly. VanWey relieved Arrighetti and tossed 1.2 scoreless innings. Suero gave up two runs in the 9th but was able to hold on as the Space Cowboys won 4-2.

Note: Loperfido had two batted balls over 102 MPH.

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks - Season Opener April 5th
A+: Asheville Tourists - Season Opener April 5th
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers - Season Opener April 5th

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Misael Tamarez - 7:15 CT

CC: N/A

AV: N/A

FV: N/A

