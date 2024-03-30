Astros Prospect Report: March 29th

Minor league baseball is back! Below are the results from day one of the season!
AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (1-0) won 4-2 (BOX SCORE)
Loperfido got the season started right putting the Space Cowboys on the board in the first inning with a 2 run HR. In the 2nd inning, Hamilton connected on an RBI double for the third run. Arrighetti got the start and went 4.1 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. The Space Cowboys got another run in the 5th on a Loperfido sac fly. VanWey relieved Arrighetti and tossed 1.2 scoreless innings. Suero gave up two runs in the 9th but was able to hold on as the Space Cowboys won 4-2.
Note: Loperfido had two batted balls over 102 MPH.
- Quincy Hamilton, RF: 1-for-4, R, 2B, RBI, BB
- Corey Julks, LF: 1-for-4, BB
- Joey Loperfido, CF: 1-for-4, R, HR, 3 RBI
- Trey Cabbage, DH: 1-for-3, 2 BB, SB
- David Hensley, 1B: 1-for-3, BB
- Cesar Salazar, C: 1-for-4, R
- Jesus Bastidas, 2B: 2-for-3, R
- Spencer Arrighetti, RHP: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 5 K
- Logan VanWey, RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN)
- Dylan Coleman, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Luis Contreras, RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
- Wander Suero, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K
AA: Corpus Christi Hooks - Season Opener April 5th
A+: Asheville Tourists - Season Opener April 5th
A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers - Season Opener April 5th
Today’s minor league starters:
SL: Misael Tamarez - 7:15 CT
CC: N/A
AV: N/A
FV: N/A
Loading comments...