Astros Prospect Report: March 29th

Minor league baseball is back! Below are the results from day one of the season!

AAA: Sugar Land Space Cowboys (1-0) won 4-2 (BOX SCORE)

Loperfido got the season started right putting the Space Cowboys on the board in the first inning with a 2 run HR. In the 2nd inning, Hamilton connected on an RBI double for the third run. Arrighetti got the start and went 4.1 scoreless innings with 5 strikeouts. The Space Cowboys got another run in the 5th on a Loperfido sac fly. VanWey relieved Arrighetti and tossed 1.2 scoreless innings. Suero gave up two runs in the 9th but was able to hold on as the Space Cowboys won 4-2.

Note: Loperfido had two batted balls over 102 MPH.

Spencer Arrighetti , RHP: 4.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 5 K

4.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 5 K Logan VanWey , RHP: 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN)

1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K (WIN) Dylan Coleman , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Luis Contreras , RHP: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K Wander Suero, RHP: 1.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

AA: Corpus Christi Hooks - Season Opener April 5th

A+: Asheville Tourists - Season Opener April 5th

A: Fayetteville Woodpeckers - Season Opener April 5th

Today’s minor league starters:

SL: Misael Tamarez - 7:15 CT

CC: N/A

AV: N/A

FV: N/A