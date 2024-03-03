Everystros: José Altuve

Everystros CXVII

5. José Altuve (Bagwell score (79.07) is a five-foot-six right-handed second baseman from Puerto Cabello, VZ. Born on May 6, 1990, Altuve is super-well documented as the shortest player in Houston major league history, but once he got up to the parent club, it never mattered again.

Altuve reached the majors with the worst-case-scenario for the Astros, in year one of the teardown. Still, I can’t help but think that the bottom-feeding 2011 version of the Houston Astros gave Altuve a much better chance than any other team would have, even the Astros in most other years. As it stands, I count my lucky stars that they were terrible that year, for just that reason.

Altuve appeared in 57 games in his rookie season for Houston, starting 51 games at second base (460 2⁄ 3 innings, .991). As a hitter, he slashed .276/.297/.357, going 61-for-221 with 10 doubles, one triple, two home runs, and seven stolen bases in 10 attempts. He drew five walks and struck out 29 times, with 26 runs scored and another 12 driven home. On July 27, batting second, Altuve singled with one out in the third, then hit a go-ahead ninth-inning two-out two-run single, to top the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-2.

In 2012, Altuve made the All-Star Team for the first time (but not the last). He started in 142 of his 147 appearances at second base (1226 2⁄ 3 innings, .984). At the dish, he went 167-for-576 with a .290/.340/.399 slashline, with 34 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, and an NL-seventh 33 stolen bases in 44 attempts. He drew 40 walks and struck out 74 times, with 80 runs scored and 37 RBI.

On April 25, Altuve hit three singles and a double, scoring three runs and knocking one in, in a 7-5 win against the Milwaukee Brewers. On June 5, he hit two singles and two doubles, scoring three runs in a 9-8 win against the Cards. On August 6, he drew a walk, stole a base, and scored in the sixth, singled in the eighth, and hit a game-tying RBI-single with one out in the ninth in an eventual 5-4 loss to the Washington Nationals.

Altuve played in 152 games in 2013, starting 145 times at second base (1261 2⁄ 3 innings, .987, AL-leading 273 putouts, 114 double plays) and seven times at designated hitter. He slashed .283/.316/.363, going 177-for-626 with 31 doubles, two triples, five home runs, and an NL-sixth 35 stolen bases in 48 attempts. He drew 32 walks and struck out 85 times, crossing the plate 64 times and knocking 52 runs home.

On April 9, Altuve hit two singles, a double, and a home run for four RBI in total, in a 16-9 win over the Seattle Mariners. On September 2, he collected four hits against the Twins, driving one run home in a 10-6 loss to Minnesota. On September 9, he singled in the first, doubled and scored in the third, reached on a fielder’s choice and scored in the eighth, and singled in the ninth in a 6-4 victory over the M’s. Four days later, he hit a lead-changing three-run third-inning homer, then singled and scored in the fifth inning of a 9-7 win over the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim.

In 2014, Altuve made his second All-Star Team, won the AL Silver Slugger for second base, and received his first AL MVP votes (he finished 13th in the AL MVP race). He appeared in 158 games , starting 146 times at second base and once at designated hitter. As a hitter, he led the major leagues in hits and batting average, ranking eighth in OBP. He slashed .341/.377/.453, going 225-for-660 with an NL-seventh 47 doubles, three triples, seven home runs, and a league-leading 56 stolen bases in 65 attempts. He drew 36 walks and struck out 53 times with 85 runs scored and 59 RBI.

On May 10, Altuve drew a walk and stole a base in the third, singled and stole a base in the fifth, and hit a lead-changing two-run single in the ninth, in a 5-4, 11-inning loss to the Baltimore Orioles. On June 17, he hit a pair of singles and a pair of doubles with two RBI in a 6-5 loss to the Nationals. On June 27, he singled, stole a base and scored in the first, hit a game-tying fifth-inning RBI-double then stole home with the go-ahead run, singled in the seventh, then singled in the 10th inning of a 4-3 win over the Detroit Tigers. On August 17, he hit three singles and a home run for four RBI in a 8-1 win over the Boston Red Sox. On August 31, he hit a third-inning double, a fifth-inning double, a seventh-inning single, and an eighth-inning go-ahead RBI-single in a 3-2 win over the Texas Rangers. Two days later, he racked up a pair of singles with a double and a home run, scoring twice and collecting two RBI in an 8-3 win over the Halos.

In 2015, Altuve made the All-Star Team for the third time, taking home his second Silver Slugger and a Gold Glove. He started 153 of his 154 games at second base (1330 2⁄ 3 innings, NL-best .993), making one start at designated hitter. He led the AL in hits, going 200-for-638 with a .313/.353/.459 slashline, 40 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, and a league-leading 38 steals in 51 attempts. He drew 33 walks and struck out 67 times, scoring 86 runs and driving in 66.

On April 17, Altuve hit a game-tying fifth-inning RBI-single in an eventual 6-3 loss to the Angels. On April 28, he hit two singles and two doubles, with an RBI and two runs in a 14-3 win over the San Diego Padres. Two days later, he hit a first-inning single, stole a base and scored, a third-inning double, and a 10th-inning walk-off RBI-single to top Seattle, 3-2. On July 1, he singled and stole a base in the first, singled in the third, hit a game-tying RBI-single in the fifth, and later in the inning scored the go-ahead run on an Evan Gattis hit. He was later hit by a pitch, stole a base, and scored another go-ahead run in the seventh, in a 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals. Two days later, he singled and scored in the fourth, singled in the sixth, hit a go-ahead two-run single in the seventh, then reached via HBP in the 10th, later scoring another go-ahead run in a 12-8 win over the Red Sox. On July 23, he hit two singles, a double, and a home run in a 5-4 win over Boston. On July 28, he hit a game-tying second-inning RBI-single, a fourth-inning lead-changing two-run single, and a sixth-inning two-run double and scored in a 10-5 win over the Angels. On August 16, he hit a second-inning single and scored the go-ahead run, hit a seventh-inning single, and finished the Tigers off with a ninth-inning walk-off RBI-single for a 6-5 win over Detroit. On August 30, he hit two singles with a double and a homer for two RBI in a 7-5 loss to Minnesota. On September 26, he hit two solo homers for his first multi-homer game, in a 9-7 win over the Mall Cops. In six postseason appearances, he was four-for-26 with one walk, one stolen base, no extra-base hits, and two RBI.

The 2016 season would see Altuve make his fourth All-Star Game, win his third Silver Slugger, win the AL Batting Title, win the Major League Player of the Year Award, win the Lou Gehrig Memorial Award, and lead the majors with 216 hits. He went 216-for-640, slashing .338/.396/.531 with 42 doubles, five triples, 24 home runs, and 30 stolen bases in 40 attempts. He drew 60 walks and struck out 70 times, with 108 runs scored and 96 RBI. He started 147 times at second base (1307 innings, .988), 13 times at designated hitter, and zero times at shortstop (four innings, no errors).

On April 13, Altuve doubled in the first, hit a solo homer in the sixth, and hit a game-tying RBI-double in the seventh in a 4-2 loss to the Royals. On April 27, he hit a lead-off homer in the first, a go-ahead RBI-double in the third and scored, then doubled and scored in the fifth in a 7-4 win over the Mariners. On May 5, he hit a leadoff homer in the first, a single in the third, a single and a run in the sixth, and a game-tying RBI-double in the seventh, in an eventual 6-3 loss to Seattle. On May 29, he hit four singles with one RBI in an 8-6, 13-inning win over the Angels. On June 25, he hit a single, two doubles, and a homer for three RBI, scoring three runs in a 13-5 win against Kansas City. On June 29, he hit two singles, a double and a triple, scoring four runs in a 10-4 win against the Halos. On July 17, he hit three singles and a home run with three RBI in an 8-1 win over the Mariners. Two days later, he hit two singles, a double and a triple in a 4-3 loss to the Oakland Athletics. On July 24, he hit a single and two home runs for six RBI in a 13-3 triumph against the Angels. On August 9, he hit four singles in a 7-5 win over the Twins. Two days later, in the first game of a double-header, he hit three singles and a double with three RBI in a 15-7 win over Minnesota. On August 19, he hit a lead-changing two-run double in the second, a two-run sixth-inning homer, and a seventh-inning RBI-single in a 15-8 win against Baltimore.

In 2017, Altuve played in 153 games for Houston on the way to the World Championship, starting 148 at second base (1283 1⁄ 3 innings, .982), and three games at designated hitter. He played in his fifth All-Star Game, won his fourth Silver Slugger, the Babe Ruth Award, the AL Batting Title, the AL Hank Aaron Award, the MLB Player of the Year, the AL MVP, and ranked first in oWAR with 7.8. At the plate, he was 204-for-590, slashing .346/.410/.547 with an AL-ninth 39 doubles, four triples, 24 home runs, and an AL-third 32 stolen bases in 38 attempts. He drew 58 walks and struck out 84 times, with a league-second 112 runs and 81 RBI.

On May 17, Altuve hit two doubles and two triples with one RBI in a 3-0 victory over the Miami Marlins. On May 30, he hit four singles with two RBI in a 7-2 win over the Twins. On July 23, he hit a three-run third-inning game-tying homer, a fifth-inning double, a sixth-inning single, and an eighth-inning single with a stolen base. The next day, he hit two singles and two doubles, with three runs and three RBI in a 13-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. In the postseason, he slashed .310/.388/.634 with seven homers and 14 RBI in 18 games. On October 5, he hit three solo home runs in a defeat of the Red Sox, 8-2 in Game One of the ALDS. On October 29, he hit a fourth-inning single and scored, a fifth-inning three-run game-tying homer, and a go-ahead seventh-inning RBI-double with a run scored in that ridiculous 13-12, 10-inning Game Five victory in the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 2018, Altuve played in his sixth All-Star Game and win his fifth Silver Slugger, ranking third in batting average and seventh in on-base percentage with a .316/.386/.451 slashline, going 169-for-534 with 29 doubles, two triples, 13 homers, and 17 stolen bases in 21 attempts. He drew 55 walks and struck out 79 times, scoring 84 runs and collecting 61 RBI. He started 130 times at second base (1136 2⁄ 3 innings, .984) and six times at designated hitter, playing in 137 games in total.

On March 31, Altuve hit four singles, scoring two runs with one RBI in a 9-3 win over the Rangers. On April 28, he hit two singles with a double and a home run, with two RBI and two runs in an 11-0 thriller against the A’s. On May 15, he singled in the sixth and hit a lead-changing three-run double in the eighth inning in a 5-3 win over the Angels. On May 26, he hit a first-inning single and scored, hit a lead-changing two-run homer in the third, hit a single, stole a base and scored in the fifth, then tripled and scored in the seventh, in an 8-6 loss to the Cleveland Indians. The next day, he singled in the first, singled again in the fourth, hit a sixth-inning RBI-double, then added a game-tying eighth-inning RBI-single, later crossing the plate in a 10-9, 14-inning loss to the Indians. On June 18, he hit a fourth-inning RBI-single and scored, a sixth-inning lead-off double with a run, and an eighth-inning single with a stolen base in a 5-4 win against the Tampa Bay Rays. Two days later, he hit a double and a pair of solo home runs in a 5-1 win against the Rays. In eight postseason contests, he went nine-for-34 with a homer and four RBI.

The 2019 campaign would see Altuve make the All-MLB second team and the ALCS MVP. He went 149-for-500 in 124 games, slashing .298/.353/.550, ranking 10th in slugging in the AL, with 27 doubles, three triples, 31 home runs, and six stolen bases in 11 attempts. He drew 41 walks and struck out 82 times with 89 runs and 74 RBI. Defensively, he started 119 games at second base (1023 2⁄ 3 innings, .972), twice at designated hitter, and zero times at shortstop (two innings, one error)

On April 7, Altuve drew a walk and scored in the first, singled and scored in the second, singled in the sixth, singled in the eighth, and drew a walk-off RBI-walk in a 9-8 win over the A’s. On April 10, he hit two solo home runs in an 8-6 win over the New York Yankees. On July 2, he hit three singles and a double with an RBI in a 9-8 victory over the Colorado Rockies. On July 13, he singled and scored in the first, doubled and scored a go-ahead run in the third, singled in the fifth, then hit a go-ahead RBI-double in the 11th, in a 7-6 win over the Rangers. On August 14, he singled and scored in the third, singled and scored in the seventh, then hit a two-run game-tying eighth-inning home run in an eventual 13-9 loss to the Chicago White Sox. In the postseason, he was 25-for-76 with five home runs and nine RBI.

In the strike-shortened 2020 campaign, Altuve appeared in 48 games, starting all of them at second base (415 2⁄ 3 innings, .979). he went 42-for-192 with a .219/.286/.344 slashline, with nine doubles, five homers, and two stolen bases in five attempts. He drew 17 walks and struck out 39 times, with 32 runs and 18 RBI. In 13 postseason games, he went 18-for-48 with five homers and 11 RBI, with 11 walks and eight strikeouts. On September 29, he drew a go-ahead ninth-inning RBI-walk, in a 4-1 win over Minnesota in Game One of the AL Wildcard.

Altuve played in 146 games for Houston in 2021, making his seventh All-Star Team. He started 143 times at second base (1263 innings, .985) and once at designated hitter. As a hitter, he went 167-for-601, slashing .278/.350/.489 with 32 doubles, one triple, 31 home runs, and five stolen bases in eight attempts.

On May 6, Altuve singled in the first and a lead-changing eighth-inning three-run homer in a 7-4 win over the Yankees. On May 21, he hit an eighth-inning game-tying RBI-single and a 10th-inning go-ahead RBI-single, in a 7-5 loss to Texas. On June 16, he hit two solo home runs in an 8-4 win over the Rangers. On July 11, Altuve hit a come-from-behind ninth-inning walk-off three-run homer to defeat the Yankees, 8-7. On July 20, he hit two solo home runs to defeat the Indians, 9-3. On July 30, he hit a first-inning single and scored, a fifth-inning go-ahead solo home run, and a sixth-inning grand slam in a 9-6 victory over the San Francisco Giants. On August 21, he hit two singles and two doubles with one RBI and three runs scored in a 15-1 win against the M’s. On September 17, he hit a lead-changing sixth-inning two-run homer in a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. On October 2, he collected four singles and scored twice in a 10-4 win over Oakland. In 16 postseason contests, he went 14-for-67 with five home runs and nine RBI.

The 2022 campaign would see Altuve make his eighth All-Star Team and take home his sixth Silver Slugger, playing in 141 games. He made the All-MLB Team and ranked second in the league with 6.8 oWAR. He started 134 games at second (1150 1⁄ 3 innings, .979) and two games at designated hitter. He slashed .300/.387/.533, going 158-for-527 with 39 doubles, 28 home runs, and 18 stolen bases in 19 attempts. He drew 66 walks and struck out 87 times, with an AL-second 103 runs and 57 RBI.

On May 19, Altuve doubled and scored in the first, singled in the second, doubled in the seventh then singled in the ninth in a 5-1 win over the Rangers. On August 3, he hit three singles and a double, scoring once in a 6-1 win over the Red Sox. On September 7, he walked in the third, the eighth, and again in the 10th, scoring the walk-off game-winner on a Jonathan Hernandez wild pitch to defeat the Rangers, 4-3. On September 24, he hit a third-inning two-run homer, drew a walk and scored a game-tying run in the fifth, then drew a walk and scored another game-tying run in the ninth. Three days later, he hit a double and two solo home runs in a 10-2 victory over Arizona. In the postseason, Altuve went through an extended and poorly-timed slump, going 11-for-58 overall, with no home runs and no RBI, but it really didn’t matter much in the end, as Houston won 11-of-13 on their way to their second World Championship.

In 2023, Altuve made his seasonal debut on May 19 due to having a broken bone in his hand in the WBC. He also missed three weeks in July, and was limited to 90 games overall. He started 87 times at second base (735 2⁄ 3 innings, .975) and once at DH. At the plate, he slashed .311/.393/.522, going 112-for-360 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, and 14 stolen bases in 16 attempts. He drew 44 walks and struck out 71 times, with 76 runs scored and 51 RBI.

On May 29, Altuve hit a seventh-inning lead-changing grand slam in a 7-5 loss to the Twins. On June 17, he hit a single, two doubles, and a solo home run in a 10-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. On June 28, he led off the first with a double and scored, then hit an eighth-inning lead-changing three-run homer in a 10-7 win over the Cardinals. On August 10, he hit a single, two doubles, and a home run in a 5-4 loss to the Orioles. On August 28, he doubled and scored a game-tying run in the third, singled and scored a go-ahead run in the fifth, hit a two-run sixth-inning lead-changing triple and scored, then added a two-run eighth-inning jack in a 13-5 win over the Red Sox. On September 4, he hit a pair of singles and a pair of solo home runs in a 13-6 win over the Rangers. The next day, he hit solo home runs in each of the first three innings in a 14-1 victory over Texas. In 11 postseason games, he went 14-for-49 with four jacks and six RBI. On October 20, he hit a ninth-inning lead-changing three-run home run.

During the just-concluded off-season, the Astros extended Altuve with a five-year, $125 million extension that will keep him with the Astros through 2029, his age-39 season.