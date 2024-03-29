Game 2 Thread. March 29, 2024, 7:10 CT. Yankees @ Astros

The Astros lost a well-fought game last night that came down to Mauricio Dubon getting thrown out at home in a razor-close call in an attempt to tie the score in the bottom of the ninth.

The Astros managed only four runs despite 13 hits, but both the starting pitching under Framber Valdez and the middle relief faltered.

Both Valdez and tonight’s starter Cristian Javier need bounce-back seasons for the Astros to be successful this year. Early returns on Valdez were not encouraging, but hopefully the cloak on Javier’s 2022 invisiball will return to baffle the Yankees.

The Yankees have their own pitching problems. Tonight, they send Carlos Rodon to the mound. Last year Rodon had a 6.84 ERA in 14 starts.

Here are the lineups and media access. This game is only televised on Apple+.

