Opening Day Post-Mortem

Of course, it’s just one game out of 162. But this one confirmed our worst fears and, in some ways, our highest hopes. First, the fears.

The “ace,” Framber Valdez, looks like the worst version of himself, as he did in Spring Training. The Astros’ chances of making the playoffs diminish considerably if this pre-2020 or second-half 2023 version is the Framber we get going forward. Six hits and five walks in less than five innings won’t cut it. Yes, he was the victim of poor umpire calls. Please. Roboumps. Middle relief couldn’t hold a lead. Seth Martinez replaced Framber and walked in a run. Rafael Montero continues to be who we thought he was, allowing the tying run. Ryan Pressly was sent in to face the meat of the Yankees order in the seventh and gave the Yanks their lead. He did not flip the light switch on his poor Spring performance. Bryan Abreu, who was simply awful in Spring Training, was suspended for this and today’s game, but with all the other questions surrounding Astros pitching, these two need to return to form if the Astros hope to make the playoffs.

On the other hand:

The Astros had 13 hits and 15 balls with exit velos 95+. The expected batting average was .330 compared to the Yankees’ .217. We know the Astros top of the order is among the best in baseball. But what about 7-8-9?Can Yainer Diaz continue to hit like he did in 2023? Can Jeremy Pena improve on his 2023? Will Jake Meyers fulfill his early promise? Last night the answer was yes to all three. Diaz had three hits, Pena two and Meyers homered in two official at bats. His defensive replacement, Mauricio Dubon, singled in the ninth and just missed tying the score in the bottom of the ninth, getting called out at home in a highly debatable call. Josh Hader came as advertised. Perfeto.

Tonight is game two of the four-game Yankees series. The Yanks bring Carlos Rodon. The Astros counter with Cristian Javier. The Astros desperately need a bounce-back season from Javier, and early returns from Spring Training indicate this might just happen. He’ll face a tough test against this loaded Yankees lineup.

Game time is 7:10. Televised on Apple+. Ugh.

See ya on the Thread.