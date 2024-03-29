 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
MLB: New York Yankees at Houston Astros

Astros Crawfish Boil: March 29, 2024

Houston Crawfish Boil

By Kevin Kraczkowski
Chas McCormick
| Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros News

Cemented as starters, Houston’s lower-order trio shows promise

Remembering longtime Astros fan Sybil Roos (FOX 26 Houston)

Astros fan hype & fashion (FOX 26 Houston)

Astros Fall on Opening Day 2024 to Yankees 5-4: Four Thoughts (Houston Press)

Catching up with Houston Astros Legend and Hall of Famer Craig Biggio (Click2Houston)

AL West News

A’s: Guardians’ Shane Bieber shines again in opener, blanking A’s (Reuters)

Blarts: ‘What an opener’: Heim gets redemption with walk-off winner

Halos: 4 things we learned on MLB Opening Day: Mike Trout, Angels’ misery will continue (USA Today)

M’s: Nelson Cruz signs 1-day contract to retire with the Seattle Mariner (NY Post)

MLB News

11 players who made good first impressions

Burnes dazzles with 11 K’s in an O’s debut for the ages

D-backs make Opening Day history with 14-run frame

13 fascinating facts and stats from Opening Day

O’Neill’s record-setting homer opens season ‘with a bang’

Houston Astros Birthdays

Friday

IF Eric Bruntlett (46)

Saturday

3B Alex Bregman (30)

CF Jake Marisnick (33)

LHP Jeriome Robertson (1977-2010)

RHP Chris Gardner (55)

RHP Conrad Cardinal (82)

Sunday

RHP Rafael Montalvo (60)

