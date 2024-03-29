Astros Crawfish Boil: March 29, 2024

Houston Astros News
Cemented as starters, Houston’s lower-order trio shows promise
Remembering longtime Astros fan Sybil Roos (FOX 26 Houston)
Astros fan hype & fashion (FOX 26 Houston)
Astros Fall on Opening Day 2024 to Yankees 5-4: Four Thoughts (Houston Press)
Catching up with Houston Astros Legend and Hall of Famer Craig Biggio (Click2Houston)
AL West News
A’s: Guardians’ Shane Bieber shines again in opener, blanking A’s (Reuters)
Blarts: ‘What an opener’: Heim gets redemption with walk-off winner
Halos: 4 things we learned on MLB Opening Day: Mike Trout, Angels’ misery will continue (USA Today)
M’s: Nelson Cruz signs 1-day contract to retire with the Seattle Mariner (NY Post)
MLB News
11 players who made good first impressions
Burnes dazzles with 11 K’s in an O’s debut for the ages
D-backs make Opening Day history with 14-run frame
13 fascinating facts and stats from Opening Day
O’Neill’s record-setting homer opens season ‘with a bang’
Houston Astros Birthdays
Friday
IF Eric Bruntlett (46)
Saturday
3B Alex Bregman (30)
CF Jake Marisnick (33)
LHP Jeriome Robertson (1977-2010)
RHP Chris Gardner (55)
RHP Conrad Cardinal (82)
Sunday
RHP Rafael Montalvo (60)
