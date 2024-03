For more on Opening Day, look at our Game Preview HERE and Series Preview HERE.

Below is the 26-man roster to start the season. A few curiosities. No Bryan Abreu due to his two-game suspension.

Neither Brandon Beilak nor Spring star Ronel Blanco are there either. But they are replacing Verlander and Urquidy temporarily while both are on IL.

Here is today’s lineup and media access. I think most of us wanted to see this lineup almost every day last year. Go Joe.