 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at New York Mets

Astros Crawfish Boil: March 28, 2024

It’s your Opening Day Boil!

By Kevin Kraczkowski
/ new
Jake Meyers
| Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Astros News

Did Astros sign wrong free agent pitcher after seeing Jordan Montgomery contract? (CTH)

With new skipper, Astros eye same winning ways

Houston Astros opening day: First pitch and national anthem (KHOU)

Ex-Astros star Michael Brantley set to throw out Opening Day 1st pitch (MSN)

LHP Parker Mushinski makes Astros opening day roster (Click2Houston)

AL West News

A’s: Oakland outfielder Miguel Andújar has knee surgery (AP News)

M’s: Dontrelle Willis: Mariners’ rotation provides ‘quality every single day’ (Seattle Sports)

Halos: Angels add former A’s reliever (AthlonSports)

Blarts: Rangers’ Michael Lorenzen to start season on injured list (ESPN)

MLB News

Yanks get Berti from Marlins in 3-team trade

Two HUGE debuts: Get to know Jackson Chourio and Wyatt Langford

Buxton: ‘My goal is to be present and available’

Gallen: D-backs ‘pumped’ to add Montgomery to rotation

Experts predict 2024 division winners, WS champ

Starting Pitcher Power Rankings, Opening Day Edition — Framber is ninth.

When he’s right, Valdez’s sinker-curveball combo can be devastating. — MLB.COM

Will Smith, Dodgers agree to 10-year extension — 10 years and $140 million

Houston Astros Birthdays

IF David Hensley (28)

IF Robel García (31)

RHP Mark Melancon (39)

1B Glenn Davis (63)

RHP David Landeta (21)

Totally Not Fake News: The Baseball Oracle, a good or bad thing for teams like the Astros?

The Starting Nine Predicts the 2024 Astros Season, Part III

Did the Astros Do Enough to Keep Pace in the Wild (AL) West?

Loading comments...