Series One (of 52) Preview: Houston Astros Host New York Yankees

Series One Preview

Your Houston Astros will host the New York Yankees for four games to begin the 2024 season. It’s the first of two series this season between the two, with the rematch in Yankee Stadium set to go down from May 7 through May 9. The first pitch for your Opening Day is set for 3:10 PM CT, and lefty Framber Valdez will start against fellow lefty Nestor Cortes.

Entering the 2024 campaign, Houston is projected to lead the American League with 90 victories and the top seeding in the postseason. The Yankees are expected to finish with an AL East title and the second seed, with 88 victories. Of course, I’d like Houston to sweep the Bombers, but being a bit of an optimist, I think Houston will probably win three games.

Poll How many times will Houston defeat the Yankees? The Astros will destroy the Yankees in four straight.

Houston will win the series with three wins.

Each club will escape with two victories.

Houston manages only one W and we exit the weekend in a panic.

Houston manages somehow to lose four times. Anarchy. vote view results 12% The Astros will destroy the Yankees in four straight. (9 votes)

50% Houston will win the series with three wins. (35 votes)

25% Each club will escape with two victories. (18 votes)

8% Houston manages only one W and we exit the weekend in a panic. (6 votes)

2% Houston manages somehow to lose four times. Anarchy. (2 votes) 70 votes total Vote Now

The last time Houston faced off against the Yankees, the Astros were 1.5 games behind the Texas Rangers, and the Yankees, despite sitting five games over .500, were dead last in the AL East. Even considering New York’s substandard performance through a lot of the season, they managed to split the four games against the Astros.

In the series finale, Jake Meyers collected a career-high six RBI with a pair of home runs (8, 9) to pace Houston in the eventual 9-7 victory. José Urquidy got his first appearance since April, going 3 1⁄ 3 innings and surrendering five runs. Luckily for the Astros, opposing starter Carlos Rodón also coughed up five runs in only 2 2⁄ 3 frames. J.P. France entered in relief, and earned his eighth victory of the season by striking out four and allowing only an unearned run over 3 1⁄ 3 innings. Bryan Abreu collected the final four outs without allowing a run for his fourth save of the year. Aside from Meyers two jacks, the Astros went four-for-29 with home runs from Yordan Álvarez (21) and Martín Maldonado (9). Meyers also collected the final out of the game on a ball smoked at 106.1 MPH off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton. Box Score

When that ball went up off the bat of Stanton with the way this ball is flying here, Jake had a beat on it. I said, ‘Please come out of the sun.’” — Dusty Baker, quoted by Brian McTaggart on MLB.COM)

All-Time Head-to-Head Standings

Houston’s 32-43 regular season record versus the Yankees represents the Astros’ worst winning percentage against anyone, at .427. Conversely, Houston’s 13-5 postseason record against New York is one of their best.

Standings

Houston Astros: 0-0, .000, tied for first in the AL West, tied for first in the AL, tied for first in MLB. Last 10: LWWLLWWLWL. Playoff Odds: 85.9 percent.

New York Yankees: 0-0, .000, tied for first in the AL East, tied for first in the AL, tied for first in MLB. Last 10: WWLWWWLLWL. Playoff Odds: 72.0 percent.

GameTimes and Starting Pitchers

3/28, 3:10 PM CT: Nestor Cortes (24-11, 3.82) vs. Framber Valdez (53-34, 3.40)

3/29, 7:10 PM CT: Carlos Rodón (59-54, 3.83) vs. Cristian Javier* (30-17, 3.57)

3/30, 6:15 PM CT: Marcus Stroman (77-76, 3.65) vs. Hunter Brown* (13-13, 4.60)

3/31, 1:10 PM CT: Clarke Schmidt (14-15, 4.36) vs. J.P. France* (11-6, 3.83)

Only Valdez is confirmed out of Houston’s pitching staff. All four of New York’s starters are confirmed.