Astros Crawfish Boil: March 27, 2024

It’s the final boil of the offseason. Long live baseball!
Houston Astros News
Injuries & Moves: Kessinger takes part in Verlander’s live BP
Justin Verlander injury update ahead of 2024 Opening Day
Astros favored to win AL West division (Tyler Morning Telegraph)
These franchise-rattling records are on the line as Astros and Yankees prep for battle (SportsMap Houston)
Houston Astros, Texas Rangers or Seattle Mariners: Who is the superior team in the AL West? (Fox Sports)
AL West News
A’s — Ranadive reveals he, Fisher spoke about A’s playing in Sacramento (NBC)
Halos — Angels move on without Shohei Ohtani, open season vs. Orioles (Deadspin)
M’s — Mariners owner John Stanton talks future of ROOT Sports, winning more than 54% of games (KOMO)
Blarts — 5 bold Texas Rangers predictions: Why team MVP won’t be Marcus Semien or Corey Seager (kcentv)
MLB News
Montgomery lands deal with D-backs
Shohei Ohtani could be more open with teammates without ‘buffer’ Mizuhara, Dodgers manager says (GazetteXtra)
Carlson injury paves way for Scott to start in center on Opening Day
Here’s why J.D. Martinez is a surprisingly good fit at Citi Field
The most important thing we learned from each team this spring
Kelenic ends Spring Training with a bang
Houston Astros Birthdays
RHP Jake Odorizzi (34)
RHP Carlos Betancourt (23)
