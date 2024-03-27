 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
MLB: Spring Training-Houston Astros at New York Mets

Astros Crawfish Boil: March 27, 2024

Welcome to the final offseason Boil.

By Kevin Kraczkowski
Cristian Javier
It’s the final boil of the offseason. Long live baseball!

Houston Astros News

Injuries & Moves: Kessinger takes part in Verlander’s live BP

Justin Verlander injury update ahead of 2024 Opening Day

Astros favored to win AL West division (Tyler Morning Telegraph)

These franchise-rattling records are on the line as Astros and Yankees prep for battle (SportsMap Houston)

Houston Astros, Texas Rangers or Seattle Mariners: Who is the superior team in the AL West? (Fox Sports)

AL West News

A’s — Ranadive reveals he, Fisher spoke about A’s playing in Sacramento (NBC)

Halos — Angels move on without Shohei Ohtani, open season vs. Orioles (Deadspin)

M’s — Mariners owner John Stanton talks future of ROOT Sports, winning more than 54% of games (KOMO)

Blarts — 5 bold Texas Rangers predictions: Why team MVP won’t be Marcus Semien or Corey Seager (kcentv)

MLB News

Montgomery lands deal with D-backs

Shohei Ohtani could be more open with teammates without ‘buffer’ Mizuhara, Dodgers manager says (GazetteXtra)

Carlson injury paves way for Scott to start in center on Opening Day

Here’s why J.D. Martinez is a surprisingly good fit at Citi Field

The most important thing we learned from each team this spring

Kelenic ends Spring Training with a bang

Houston Astros Birthdays

RHP Jake Odorizzi (34)

RHP Carlos Betancourt (23)

The Starting Nine Predicts the 2024 Astros Season, Part III

Did the Astros Do Enough to Keep Pace in the Wild (AL) West?

Pre-Season Exhibition Game. March 26, 2024, 7:10 CT. Space Cowboys @ Astros

